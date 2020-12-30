Las Vegas councilman to appeal election to state Supreme Court

The campaign will appeal to the state’s highest court to weigh in on the Clark County Commission race that Anthony lost by just 15 votes.

Stavros Anthony speaks during the official opening ceremony for the new Summerlin Area Command on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Stavros Anthony, left, and Ross Miller (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Republican Stavros Anthony’s campaign had vowed for weeks to take its case all the way to the Nevada Supreme Court if its other efforts to launch an election redo were unsuccessful.

On Wednesday, the campaign announced it would do just that: Appeal to the state’s highest court to weigh in on the Clark County Commission race that Anthony lost to Democrat Ross Miller by just 15 votes.

“This is a fight for each and every ballot to be counted and the will of the District C voter to be upheld,” Anthony said in a statement. “This case will shape the manner in which elections are dealt with in Nevada forever.”

The campaign has sought a new election after 139 voting discrepancies were identified in the contest last month. Discrepancies are not uncommon in elections but, in this instance, they cast doubt on the outcome since they exceeded the tight margin of victory.

A county District Court judge most recently rejected Anthony’s petition for an election redo.

A recount of the votes ultimately increased Miller’s initial 10-vote victory. Miller, a former secretary of state, is scheduled to be sworn in Monday as the new commissioner.

