LV-LA high-speed rail system moves closer to federal funding

The federal grant could provide up to $3.75 billion to establish Brightline West’s passenger rail service.

A rendering of a Brightline West train on Interstate 15 between Las Vegas and Los Angeles. (Brightline West)

The Clark County Commission approved a resolution that supports Brightline West and the Nevada Department of Transportation’s application for an intercity passenger rail grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The grant could provide up to $3.75 billion to establish the passenger rail service, which is planned to be built along Interstate 15. Other costs would be paid by tax-exempt private activity bond allocations from Nevada and California, and private capital, the Review-Journal reported in April.

This commission vote comes after the Federal Railroad Administration last month determined that the project would cause no significant environmental impacts by extending into the Los Angeles area.

The project also received a $25 million grant in June that would fund the design and construction of two Brightline stations in southern California.

The entire project is expected to cost $12 billion, and begin operating in 2027.