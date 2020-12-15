57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Clark County

Miller certified as winner over Anthony after recount

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2020 - 1:10 pm
 
Stavros Anthony, left, and Ross Miller, candidates for Clark County Commission District C (Las ...
Stavros Anthony, left, and Ross Miller, candidates for Clark County Commission District C (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County Commission on Tuesday certified Democrat Ross Miller’s narrow victory over Republican Stavros Anthony after a recount showed Miller won by 15 votes.

Anthony sought a recount after he lost the county commission race by 10 votes in the initial election count in November. His campaign has argued that, because of voting discrepancies, county lawmakers should never have certified those results and instead should have launched a special election.

The campaign for Anthony, a Las Vegas city councilman, has said it will push the fight all the way up to the Nevada Supreme Court if necessary.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Boring’s Vegas Loop plans reveal 2 separate routes envisioned
Boring’s Vegas Loop plans reveal 2 separate routes envisioned
2
Sisolak extends Nevada pandemic ‘pause’
Sisolak extends Nevada pandemic ‘pause’
3
COVID-19 vaccination effort gets rolling in Las Vegas
COVID-19 vaccination effort gets rolling in Las Vegas
4
How are Nevada ballots counted and verified?
How are Nevada ballots counted and verified?
5
Electors formally cast Nevada’s 6 votes for Biden
Electors formally cast Nevada’s 6 votes for Biden
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST