Miller certified as winner over Anthony after recount

The Clark County Commission on Tuesday certified Democrat Ross Miller’s narrow victory over Republican Stavros Anthony after a recount showed Miller won by 15 votes.

Stavros Anthony, left, and Ross Miller, candidates for Clark County Commission District C (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Anthony sought a recount after he lost the county commission race by 10 votes in the initial election count in November. His campaign has argued that, because of voting discrepancies, county lawmakers should never have certified those results and instead should have launched a special election.

The campaign for Anthony, a Las Vegas city councilman, has said it will push the fight all the way up to the Nevada Supreme Court if necessary.

