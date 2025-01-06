New County Commissioner April Becker, three incumbents take oath of office

Three incumbent Clark County commissioners and a new member, April Becker, were sworn in to the board on Monday and held their first meeting of 2025.

Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick speaks during a media briefing at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Commission Vice Chairman William McCurdy II speaks during a Las Vegas Grand Prix press conference at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft speaks during an event to launch the Rebel CAP at the Richard Tam Alumni Center at UNLV on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Commissioner-elect April Becker talks to a reporter at the Las Vegas Review-Journal offices Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Commissioner April Becker is the first Republican to serve on the board since 2009.

She won her seat in November’s election after former Commissioner Ross Miller didn’t seek re-election.

Becker wrote on X that she was honored to join the commission.

“I look forward to serving our community and being your voice at the county,” she said.

Becker, who is an attorney, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal she was closing her practice to fully focus on her elected job.

Commissioner Michael Naft was appointed in 2019 to replace Steve Sisolak, who had become governor.

Naft retained his seat in the 2020 election and survived a challenge by Republican Ryan Hamilton this past November.

“As we continue our task to make southern Nevada the best place to live and work, I will always have an open mind — and open door — to those hoping to solve the challenges we face together,” Naft wrote on X.

His win by about 3,000 votes was much tighter than the margins by which Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick and William McCurdy II won re-election.

Commission Chair Tick Segerblom and fellow Commissioners Jim Gibson and Justin Jones aren’t up for re-election for another two years.

Clark County, the 11th most populous in the United States, serves more than 2.4 million Southern Nevada residents.

The jurisdiction is facing population growth paired with increasing homelessness and a critical shortage of affordable housing units.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.