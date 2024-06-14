95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County

No changes to any race outcome after latest Clark County election results released

Ballot equipment is stored for later usage as Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford and Secretary ...
Ballot equipment is stored for later usage as Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford and Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar discuss 2024 election security at the Clark County Election Department on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A voter drops off his mail ballot during Nevada's primary election day at the polls within the ...
A voter drops off his mail ballot during Nevada's primary election day at the polls within the Summerlin West Library on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image
More Stories
Clark County Detention Center (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nearly 50 inmates vote at Clark County jail’s first-ever polling station
Las Vegas City Hall is shown Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KM ...
Governments in Southern Nevada release heavily redacted public records
Herbert “DJ Dizz” Jones performs during the Nevada Primary Day Elections on Tuesd ...
Political party rockers: DJs at the Polls put pep in voters’ step
David Navarro of Las Vegas returns his card after voting at the Historic Fifth Street School in ...
Several winners declared in ‘surprisingly efficient’ Nevada primary election
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2024 - 6:33 pm
 

There were no changes to the outcome of any races in Clark County after the latest returns were released Thursday afternoon.

The results from approximately 800 ballots — which included mail ballots and ballots that were cured — were included in the results drop. The returns increased the county’s total turnout slightly, up to 16.31 percent of registered voters.

Approximately 1,700 mail ballots were received by the county Thursday, 1,400 of which were postmarked after the Election Day deadline, according to the county.

Ballots postmarked past the deadline will not be processed as required by state law, a county spokesperson said. Ballots postmarked by Election Day must be received by the department by Saturday at 5 p.m. to be counted.

The election department is still working to “cure” mail ballots, a county spokesperson said in an email. A ballot needs to be cured when the signature on a mail ballot is missing or doesn’t match what’s on file. Election officials then notify the voter and ask them to provide a signature verification.

Ballots must be cured by 5 p.m. on the sixth day after Election Day to be counted.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
All Nevada’s Congressional races set for November as Lee wins 4th District GOP primary
All Nevada’s Congressional races set for November as Lee wins 4th District GOP primary
2
How soon could Las Vegas Valley run out of land for new homes?
How soon could Las Vegas Valley run out of land for new homes?
3
Judge faces censure over social media posts, courtroom comments
Judge faces censure over social media posts, courtroom comments
4
Governments in Southern Nevada release heavily redacted public records
Governments in Southern Nevada release heavily redacted public records
5
Preliminary results show likely winners in judicial races
Preliminary results show likely winners in judicial races
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Several winners declared in ‘surprisingly efficient’ Nevada primary election
recommend 2
Nevada jails now in compliance with laws allowing inmates to vote
recommend 3
DNC requests to join in legal defense of Nevada mail ballot law
recommend 4
‘Clear choice’: Former Jan. 6 officers stump for Biden in Nevada
recommend 5
LIVE BLOG: Polls are closed in Clark County as primary voting wraps up
recommend 6
Crime, homelessness county’s biggest challenges, District C candidates say