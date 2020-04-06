Public not allowed at Clark County Commission meeting Tuesday

The Clark County Commission on Tuesday will hold a meeting, but members of the public cannot attend in person.

Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly speaks during a board meeting at the Clark County Commission Chambers in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Clark County Commission will cautiously convene Tuesday for the first time since canceling public meetings in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

While essential county officials, staff and reporters will be allowed inside the commission’s chambers in the government center on Grand Central Parkway, there is one group whose physical attendance is barred: members of the public.

Instead anyone wishing to comment on an agenda item marked “for possible action” should send an email to comment@ClarkCountyNV.gov and identify the item number they are speaking on, according to the county.

Submitted comments not marked will be read at the end of the meeting for up to three minutes each, the county said. The full email will be provided to the county clerk’s office for the public record.

There will also be no ceremonial items, which often bring people together for photographs.

The county said the precautions are being undertaken in accordance with social distancing recommendations and Gov. Steve Sisolak’s emergency directive on public meetings, which suspended a state requirement that meetings be held in person but underscored that the public still have the opportunity to comment on government action.

The 10 a.m. meeting can be watched live on Clark County Television, online at ClarkCountyNV.gov and on county Facebook and YouTube channels (ClarkCountyNV). The county television station is available on channel 4 and 1004 through Cox and CenturyLink cable providers in the Las Vegas area, and on channel 14 through Suddenlink in Laughlin.

Included among scheduled agenda items commissioners are expected to deliberate on is a resolution making it easier to temporarily rehire retired firefighters if the Clark County Fire Department faces coronavirus-related staffing shortages.

