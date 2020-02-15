Valentine’s Day weddings in Las Vegas drawing steady numbers

“It’s the most consistent day,” county Clerk Lynn Goya said. “When it falls on a weekend, it’s a great time for us.”

Richard Raney and Laura Eshelman of Overland Park, Kan., share a kiss in their wedding during the Pop-Up Valentine's Day Wedding Marathon Event at Cactus Joe's in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Richard Raney and Laura Eshelman of Overland Park, Kan., celebrate after getting married during the Pop-Up Valentine's Day Wedding Marathon Event at Cactus Joe's in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mely Ayala, right, of San Diego gets walked to get married by her brother Luis Elias during the Pop-Up Valentine's Day Wedding Marathon Event at Cactus Joe's in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mely Ayala and Jimmie Thorpe of San Diego get married as their children Kylee Gonzalez, far left, 9, and Karly Gonzalez, 7, look on during the Pop-Up Valentine's Day Wedding Marathon Event at Cactus Joe's in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

John Zhong and Catherine Li of Los Angeles pose for a selfie as they wait in line to get their marriage license from the Marriage License Bureau on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. Clark County officials expect long lines at the Marriage License Bureau on Valentine's Day, leading into the three-day weekend. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

People, including Marylyn Barnett and Trevor Pennock, front, both of Nebraska, wait in line to get their marriage license from the Marriage License Bureau on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. Clark County officials expect long lines at the Marriage License Bureau on Valentine's Day, leading into the three-day weekend. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Roberto Garden and Martha Lugo of Puerto Rico show off their marriage license at the Marriage License Bureau on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. Clark County officials expect long lines at the Marriage License Bureau on Valentine's Day, leading into the three-day weekend. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

People wait in line at the Marriage License Bureau to get their marriage license on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. Clark County officials expect long lines at the Marriage License Bureau on Valentine's Day, leading into the three-day weekend. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Marylyn Barnett, 39, and Trevor Pennock, 35, both of Nebraska, leave the Marriage License Bureau after getting their marriage license on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. Clark County officials expect long lines at the Marriage License Bureau on Valentine's Day, leading into the three-day weekend. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

As Valentine’s Day ushered in a three-day weekend this year, Clark County’s Marriage License Bureau drew longer lines of lovebirds on Friday.

While 200 licenses are issued each day on average, 316 were issued as of 6 p.m. Friday, according to the county. It included 23 at McCarran International Airport, where the county has temporarily operated a pop-up marriage license office since 2018.

“It’s the most consistent day,” County Clerk Lynn Goya said. “When it falls on a weekend, it’s a great time for us.”

Over the past three days, the county issued at least 877 licenses to couples seeking to get hitched in the “wedding capital of the world,” officials said. The number is likely to grow since the bureau is open until midnight.

In three previous years, no more than 855 licenses were issued over the same period — the two days preceding Valentine’s Day and then Valentine’s Day itself.

The number of marriages performed in the county on Valentine’s Day has remained steady over the past three years, hovering in the low to high 500s. It will be 10 days before officials know how many ceremonies occurred Friday.

Couples who entered the county office were given special keepsake licenses with a February 2020 logo and “Be Mine” candy hearts, officials said. That logo was also printed on envelopes that held their paperwork.

Although couples continue to be drawn to Las Vegas for a Valentine’s Day wedding, Goya said it seems less popular overall than it used to be. Instead the period around Halloween has become more en vogue because of typically pleasant weather.

Whatever the day, people tend to enjoy having their wedding part of something bigger, Goya said.

“I think one of the reasons that couples come on Valentine’s Day or any big days is they like that group experience,” she said.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.