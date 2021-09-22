Video shows Mack Miller forcefully escorted out of commission chambers

In another video, Mack is rushed backward by officers out of chamber doors into the lobby and through a metal detector, which nearly comes crashing down.

Republican lieutenant governor candidate Mack Miller was forcefully rushed out of Clark County Commission chambers by two private security officers Tuesday, ending up on his back where he appeared hurt, according to videos circulating on social media.

In one video posted to several Twitter accounts, Miller can be seen being escorted backward by officers out of chamber doors into the lobby and then hurriedly through a metal detector, which nearly comes crashing down. Miller falls backward.

The video shows Miller, clutching a legal notepad in his right arm, on the ground for roughly 90 seconds before he returns to his feet. Bystanders can be heard requesting an ambulance.

It is unclear whether Miller received any medical treatment. He did not return messages Wednesday seeking comment.

County spokesman Erik Pappa said Tuesday that the incident was under review.

The commission handles other business before addressing its core agenda each session and the altercation occurred during a break between meetings, Pappa said, prior to lawmakers adopting a highly contentious resolution to declare COVID-19 misinformation a public health crisis.

After security officers from Preventive Measures Security Firm, which is employed by the county, asked one person to put on his face mask, a group of attendees became disruptive, requiring officers to clear the room, Pappa said.

Another video posted by Twitter user Americanka4, precedes the altercation and appears to have been shot on cellphone by Miller. It shows him inside commission chambers telling security “now don’t get rough” as he narrates that the meeting had been shut down and attendees were getting kicked out.

A raucous crowd can be heard yelling “freedom of speech!”

After Miller seeks a name and a badge number from at least one security officer, Miller claims he was shoved and becomes belligerent: “There’s no way you’re going to stop me from protecting these people’s (expletive) rights!” he yells as he is forcefully led outside into the lobby.

Video provided to the Las Vegas Review-Journal by Mindy Robinson, a 2020 Republican candidate for Congress in the 3rd District, also captures the altercation from inside chambers, where Miller yells at officers and acknowledges that he has been court-martialed and arrested in the past.

Miller is a controversial political candidate who has previously made unsuccessful bids for Las Vegas mayor and the Nevada Assembly.

He deserted his fellow Army soldiers on the front lines during the height of the Iraq War, pleaded guilty to impersonating a police officer and was targeted by the secretary of state’s office for allegedly unscrupulous business dealings.

