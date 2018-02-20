Cliven Bundy to address state rights party’s Nevada convention

The Bunkerville rancher whose criminal case stemming from a standoff with federal agents in 2014 was recently dismissed, has agreed to give the keynote speech on Friday at the Independent American Party of Nevada’s state convention in Sparks, party officials announced Tuesday.

Rancher Cliven Bundy speaks at an event in Bunkerville, April 11, 2015. Bundy has long resisted federal control of public land, culminating in an armed standoff in 2014 on U.S. Bureau of Land Management acreage in Nevada. (John Locher/AP, File)

Party officials announced Tuesday that Bundy’s wife, Carol, and son, Ryan, also plan to attend the convention Friday and Saturday at the Nugget Casino and Resort.

A federal judge in Las Vegas dismissed a criminal case last month against Bundy and his two sons stemming from an armed standoff with government agents at his Bunkerville ranch in 2014. Federal prosecutors have asked the judge to reconsider the decision.

Joel Hansen, chairman of the party, which places a strong emphasis on state and property rights, says Cliven Bundy’s story is one of “tremendous courage and faith” in which he stood up against federal government “corruption and tyranny.”

About 4.5 percent of the state’s active voters are registered as members of the Independent American Party of Nevada.