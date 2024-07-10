DMV suspends walk-in service due to extreme heat

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is temporarily suspending its “Walk-In Wednesdays” services at several DMV locations across the Las Vegas Valley.

The agency said that, starting Wednesday, the Decatur, Flamingo, Sahara, and Henderson DMV locations will pause its special Wednesday walk-in services due to “intense summertime heat.”

The services were introduced in June 2023 to help meet the demand for walk-in services on a weekday, former DMV Director Julie Butler said in a statement.

Instead, the DMV will allow people to schedule Wednesday appointments exclusively on Tuesday afternoons, which the agency said would provide “the same accessibility to services as they would have if they arrived at the office on Wednesday morning.”

Certain services, including payment of debts, some ID card services and the issuance of movement permits are still available without an appointment.

“Customers continue to line up outside of our Las Vegas offices hours before the doors even open, and temperatures are soaring above 100 degrees before 8 a.m.,” DMV Director Tonya Laney said in a statement. “In order to limit heat exposure both inside and outside our offices, we have decided to revert Wednesdays back to appointment-based only. This is a temporary change until temperatures decrease.”

Las Vegas hit its fifth straight day of highs above 115 for the first time in recorded weather history on Wednesday. Highs above 115 are forecast for Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The DMV said that once temperatures “reach more typical levels,” Walk-In Wednesdays would return.

