Heat records keep falling as airport high reaches 118 before 3 p.m.

A person cools off in a fountain at Caesars Palace along the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. The city set an all time record high of 120 F (48.8 C) Sunday as a heat wave spread across the Western U.S. sending many residents in search of a cool haven from the dangerously high temperatures. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Las Vegas sweltered through its fifth straight day of highs above 115 on Wednesday, a prolonged heat never before experienced.

The Las Vegas airport’s official thermometer reached 115 at 1:13 p.m. and it kept rising, setting records as it rose.

Forecasters had predicted a high of 119, which would equal the Tuesday high.

A bit later, at 2:30 p.m., the airport hit 117 to tie the daily record for July 10 (set in 2021) and also the first time the airport has had consecutive days of 117 or higher.

And at 2:55 it rose to 118, making the first time the airport has had two straight days at 118.

The last four-day streak with highs of 115 or higher was nearly 20 years ago, July 16-19, 2005, according to the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

Wednesday also became the eighth straight day of highs at 110 or higher. Since last Wednesday, daily high temperatures have reached 113 or hotter.

A streak of 10 days has happened twice in recorded Las Vegas weather history (since 1937), June 17-26, 1962, and last year, July 14-23.

The 10-day streak is likely to fall as well with highs of 112 or hotter forecast through Saturday.

The weather service says the excessive heat warning that has been in place more than a week is set to expire at 11 p.m. Friday.

