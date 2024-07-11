Neon Museum temporarily closes during day due to extreme heat
The Neon Museum has announced that it will be closing during the day because of the extreme heat, with temperatures needing to fall below a certain threshold before the museum will open its doors.
The museum was temporary closed on Wednesday, with customers with preexisting tickets able to reschedule or get a refund, according to its website.
Once temperatures fall below 110 degrees, the museum will reopen, a spokesperson said. This week, this has usually been around 8:30 to 9 p.m., the spokesperson added.
“We do monitor the temperature at the boneyard,” the spokesperson said. A note on the website said that this is to ensure the safety of customers and staff.
Customers are encouraged to monitor temperatures before they arrive through a link on the museum’s website.
