Neon Museum temporarily closes during day due to extreme heat

The Neon Museum has announced that it will be closing during the day because of extreme heat, with temperatures needing to fall below a certain threshold before it will open.

How to protect your vehicle in extreme heat

Las Vegas heat records keep piling up as valley reaches top of 118

Visitors of the Neon Museum wander through the historic signs on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Signs from the Flamingo hotel-casino, all originally from 1976 but from different places on the facade of the casino, on display in the Neon Boneyard at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 21, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Neon Museum has announced that it will be closing during the day because of the extreme heat, with temperatures needing to fall below a certain threshold before the museum will open its doors.

The museum was temporary closed on Wednesday, with customers with preexisting tickets able to reschedule or get a refund, according to its website.

Once temperatures fall below 110 degrees, the museum will reopen, a spokesperson said. This week, this has usually been around 8:30 to 9 p.m., the spokesperson added.

“We do monitor the temperature at the boneyard,” the spokesperson said. A note on the website said that this is to ensure the safety of customers and staff.

Customers are encouraged to monitor temperatures before they arrive through a link on the museum’s website.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @estelleatkinsonreports on Instagram and @estellelilym on X.