Ex-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has surgery for pancreatic tumor

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid speaks during a joint appearance with former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry during a lecture series at the University of Nevada, Reno, Tuesday, April 3, 2018. The two retired Democrats, who served nearly 30 years together in the Senate, say money is the driving force behind rising partisanship and resulting gridlock in Congress. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)

WASHINGTON — Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, the longest-serving U.S. senator in Nevada history, underwent surgery to remove a tumor from his pancreas and will undergo chemotherapy treatment, according to a statement released by his family on Monday.

Reid, 78, was recovering at Johns Hopkins Cancer Center in Baltimore.

Doctors discovered the tumor during a routine screening and his surgeons are confident that the surgery was a success, according to the statement. His prognosis for recovery is good.

“He is now out of surgery, in good spirits and resting with his family,” the statement read.

A statement from the family of @SenatorReid pic.twitter.com/7RT7vTW9BM — Senator Harry Reid (@SenatorReid) May 14, 2018

Reid served as a Democratic senator from Nevada from 1987 to 2017. He served as Senate majority leader from 2005 to 2015.

Spoken to family and it seems @SenatorReid's operation went well. We are all praying for dear Harry’s speedy recovery. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 14, 2018

