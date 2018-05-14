Ex-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has surgery for pancreatic tumor

WASHINGTON — Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, the longest-serving U.S. senator in Nevada history, underwent surgery to remove a tumor from his pancreas and will undergo chemotherapy treatment, according to a statement released by his family on Monday.
Reid, 78, was recovering at Johns Hopkins Cancer Center in Baltimore.
Doctors discovered the tumor during a routine screening and his surgeons are confident that the surgery was a success, according to the statement. His prognosis for recovery is good.
“He is now out of surgery, in good spirits and resting with his family,” the statement read.
A statement from the family of @SenatorReid pic.twitter.com/7RT7vTW9BM
— Senator Harry Reid (@SenatorReid) May 14, 2018
Reid served as a Democratic senator from Nevada from 1987 to 2017. He served as Senate majority leader from 2005 to 2015.
Spoken to family and it seems @SenatorReid's operation went well. We are all praying for dear Harry’s speedy recovery.
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 14, 2018
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.