Federal court upholds Nevada ban on ‘ghost guns’

"Ghost guns" are seen at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department in San Francisco in November 2019. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)

In this file photo taken Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, is Sgt. Matthew Elseth with "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)

CARSON CITY – A federal judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit brought by gun rights activists to block a new state law banning untraceable firearms, rejecting plaintiffs’ arguments that the ban violated Second Amendment rights and the Fifth Amendment’s ban on government property seizure.

U.S. District Judge Miranda Du in Reno ruled that Assembly Bill 286, passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor in June, “does not severely burden Second Amendment protected conduct, but merely regulates it.” The law, she wrote elsewhere in her decision, “is a valid exercise of the government’s police power.”

The law, which goes into effect Jan. 1, bans the sale and possession of unassembled weapons sold in kits or made with 3D printers that, in their unfinished state, are not classified as weapons and do not require serial numbers. Those weapons are widely referred to as “ghost guns.” The law’s backers cited the threat to public safety from people who are legally prohibited from owning firearms but can buy the kits.

The lawsuit was filed June 10 by the Firearms Policy Coalition, an advocacy group, and two Nevada residents against Gov. Steve Sisolak and state and county law enforcement officials. The plaintiffs claimed a constitutional right to build one’s own firearm.

But the court, siding with the state defendants, said the law “does not completely prohibit, as Plaintiffs suggest, the right to self-manufacture firearms but rather prohibits self-manufacturing of unserialized firearms.”

Because the law “targets only unserialized firearms that are not within a categorical exception, that bypass background checks by virtue of self-assembly, and that are untraceable without a serial number, the Court finds that A.B. 286 is a reasonable fit for achieving the government’s objectives of decreasing the threat that unserialized firearms pose to public safety and preserving law enforcement’s ability to trace firearms related to violent crimes,” Du wrote.

The plaintiffs also argued the law, which essentially forces owners of such weapons to sell or otherwise get rid of them, constituted unreasonable government seizure of private property without compensation, banned under the Fifth Amendment. Du again disagreed, finding the law “does not deny all economically beneficial or productive use of unserialized firearms and constituent parts as Plaintiffs contend.”

She noted that the “police powers” exception to the Fifth Amendment ban on property seizure provides for prohibiting use of certain property determined by law to be dangerous to public health or safety.

In contrast eminent domain proceedings, “just compensation is not required when the government uses its police power to prevent a perceived public harm,” she wrote.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives searched Dayton-based Polymer80, a gun kit maker, in December on suspicion of evading gun laws by making and selling the kits. According to ATF data, roughly 10,000 ghost guns were recovered from crime scenes and seizures by law enforcement in 2019, including 2,700 in California alone.

Completed Polymer80 pistols “were used in hundreds of crimes throughout the United States,” according to an ATF affidavit.

