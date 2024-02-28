First Lady Jill Biden making weekend visit to Las Vegas

First Lady Jill Biden’s Las Vegas appearance is designed to mobilize women to help re-elect President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

First Lady Jill Biden listens during a roundtable discussion on women's health Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

First Lady Jill Biden will visit Las Vegas on Saturday as part of a kickoff for the Women for Biden-Harris campaign program.

The first lady will visit the battleground states of Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and Wisconsin from Friday through Sunday to mobilize women across the country to re-elect President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a statement from the campaign.

In Nevada and the other battleground states, the first lady will meet with women to discuss what’s at stake for them and the role they will play in this year’s election.

The Women for Biden-Harris program will include organizing calls for women to hear from campaign surrogates about important issues in the election and how to get involved. The program will launch digital ads around the first lady’s travel and ads targeted to women throughout the election cycle, according to the campaign.

“Women put Joe in the White House four years ago, and women will do it again,” the first lady said in a statement. “In our communities, women are the organizers, the planners, the mobilizers. We get things done. That’s exactly why we’re launching Women for Biden-Harris now — because when women organize, we win.”

