Politics and Government

Flynn hasn’t responded to Senate panel’s subpoena, chairman says

The Associated Press
May 18, 2017 - 9:16 am
 
Updated May 18, 2017 - 10:36 am

The chairman of the Senate intelligence committee says his panel has not received a response from Michael Flynn’s lawyer — correcting his earlier statement that Flynn would not comply with a subpoena.

Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina says ousted National Security Adviser Flynn’s attorneys “have not yet indicated their intentions regarding the Senate Intelligence Committee’s subpoena” as part of the panel’s probe into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Burr says he would welcome Flynn’s willingness to cooperate. Hours earlier, Burr said Flynn’s lawyer said he wouldn’t comply, “and that is not a surprise to the committee. We’ll figure out on General Flynn what the next step, if any, is.”

The committee is one of several on Capitol Hill investigating possible collusion between Russia and President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Flynn was ousted earlier this year from his senior administration job.

TOP NEWS
