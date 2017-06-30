Former Henderson mayor named to Clark County Commission

Former Henderson Mayor Jim Gibson joined the Clark County Commission on Friday following an appointment by Gov. Brian Sandoval.

Former Henderson Mayor Jim Gibson (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Henderson Mayor Jim Gibson joined the Clark County Commission on Friday following an appointment by Gov. Brian Sandoval.

Gibson, 69, will replace fellow Democrat and former Commissioner Mary Beth Scow. Scow, 64, announced her resignation June 20 to spend more time with her family.

“James Gibson has always served as a strong leader for southern Nevada and I am confident he will be an effective member of the Clark County Commission,” Sandoval wrote in a statement. “He has experience in Nevada’s core industries including tourism and hospitality and led the City of Henderson through a time of unprecedented growth. He spearheaded Henderson’s redevelopment efforts and his vision helped transform the region.”

District G, which Gibson will represent, covers Henderson and other parts of the southeastern Las Vegas Valley. He will serve in Scow’s seat until the end of 2018, when the former commissioner’s term was set to expire.

Gibson, a Nevada native, served as Henderson’s mayor for three consecutive terms from 1997 until 2009. Today he is a practicing attorney and president of waste-management company Western Elite.

Prior to Scow’s decision, the last county commissioner to resign was Tom Collins in August 2015. Sandoval appointed Marilyn Kirkpatrick to his seat later that month.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.