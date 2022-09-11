84°F
Former Las Vegas City Councilman Steven Ross dead at 59

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2022 - 6:34 pm
 
Updated September 10, 2022 - 6:43 pm
FILE - Mayor Pro Tem Steven Ross speaks at Las Vegas City Hall Council Chambers, Wednesday, Aug ...
FILE - Mayor Pro Tem Steven Ross speaks at Las Vegas City Hall Council Chambers, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2016. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Las Vegas mayor pro tem and councilman Steven Ross died this week at the age of 59.

“He was reliable and effective as Mayor Pro Tem and one upon whom I depended and trusted for consistent selflessness and focus on issues. I’m heartbroken and will miss this beautiful man,” Mayor Carolyn Goodman said in a tweet Saturday.

Ross represented Ward 6 for three terms starting in 2005.

Goodman described Ross as a man of great kindness who “etched his name in leadership as he served the City Council for the City of Las Vegas.”

Ross died at his home on Thursday. He is survived by his wife, Kelli Ross, his five children and 15 grandchildren, according to an online obituary.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

