Michele Fiore celebrates Las Vegas City Council win

Kelli Ross, left, and Michele Fiore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas City Council Ward 6 candidate Michele Fiore holds her election night party in her home on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas City Council Ward 6 candidate Michele Fiore and John Sheehan look towards the television during her election night party in her home on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas City Council Ward 6 candidate Michele Fiore talks with Ryan Hamilton, senior campaign advisor, about early voting numbers at her home in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas City Council Ward 6 candidate Michele Fiore holds her hands together as she waits for the voting results to come in on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at her home in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas Ward 6 City Council candidate Kelli Ross, right, and husband Steve Ross, who currently represents Ward 6, left, entertain family, friends and campaign workers during a watch party at their home on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Las Vegas Ward 6 City Council candidate Kelli Ross, right, talks with family, friends and campaign works at her home during a watch party on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in Las Vegas. A picture of husband Steve Ross, who currently holds the role in Ward 6, hangs on the wall. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Ward 6 City Council Chairman Steve Ross, husband of Las Vegas Ward 6 City Council Candidate Kelli Ross, checks results at their home on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Las Vegas Ward 6 City Council candidate Kelli Ross checks voting numbers as they roll in at her home on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Las Vegas Ward 6 City Council candidate Kelli Ross holds one of her grandchildren while she entertains family, friends and campaign works at her home during a watch party on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Las Vegas Ward 6 city council candidate Kelli Ross talks voting numbers with friends and campaign workers during a watch party at her home on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Las Vegas Ward 6 city council candidate Kelli Ross, left, and husband Steve Ross, who currently represents Ward 6, right, entertain family, friends and campaign workers during a watch party at their home on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Las Vegas Ward 6 city council candidate Kelli Ross entertains family, friends and campaign workers during a watch party at her home on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Former Nevada Assemblywoman Michele Fiore maintained a narrow lead over Kelli Ross in the race to represent Las Vegas City Council Ward 6 on Tuesday night.

Fiore had nearly 51 percent of the votes to Ross’ nearly 49 percent as of 9 p.m., pulling in 3,168 and 3,008, respectively.

“Because of your support, I will be the next city councilwoman to represent the hard working families, veterans and retirees in Ward 6,” Fiore said in a statement to her supporters. “Thank you to my supporters — I know I would not be in the position I am today without every one of you.”

After 12 years representing Ward 6, Councilman Steve Ross has served the three-term maximum. Ross and Fiore both handily beat out seven other hopefuls in the April primary.

The Ward 6 race grew testy, but the candidates sparred through statements and parody Twitter accounts rather than in person. Days after the primary, Ross challenged Fiore to a series of debates, but the two never met in a debate or forum setting.

At about 8:15 p.m., Michele Fiore was nervous. The former Nevada assemblywoman said she is always nervous, although she expressed plenty of confidence after easily getting the most primary votes. But “now we have to sustain that. Now we have to win. I never count my chickens before they hatch,” she said Tuesday.

At Fiore’s house, her grandchildren jumped on the trampoline, and 50 friends and family gathered for food and dessert.

“You’re looking at the next city councilwoman,” said Mike Radza, a friend who said he has been involved in Fiore’s campaigns since she was elected as an assemblywoman in 2012.

Fiore has been no stranger to headlines, from getting involved in negotiations that led to the end of the 2016 armed standoff at Oregon’s Malheur Wildlife Refuge to modeling for calendars with firearms. Fiore unsuccessfully ran last year for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District seat.

Ross has never held public office. She ran an unsuccessful campaign in 2012 as a Democrat in state Senate District 18, losing to Republican Scott Hammond.

Ross likened her race to “the little engine that could.”

“This is a celebration,” Ross said from her home Tuesday night. “I ran a great race.”

Some of the Ross’ 15 grandchildren darted outside, playing with toy swords, eating tacos and swinging golf clubs on a mini golf course overlooking the mountains, as results rolled in.

Steve Ross said he wanted his wife to succeed him on the council because she understands the ward, a mix of somewhat rural areas and rapid development.

“I want what I started to continue; and Kelli can do a much better job,” Steve Ross said. “She has her own vision, she has her own thoughts, and I’m excited to see what she’s going to do.”

The Clark County Democratic Party filed an election integrity complaint last week, flagging thousands of dollars in expenditures from Fiore’s campaign fund to a political consulting firm she created dubbed Politically off the Wall as possible misappropriation of campaign dollars. The Fiore campaign has defended the practice. The complaint was still under review by the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office, as of late Monday, spokesman Kent Alexander said.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter. Staff writer Briana Erickson contributed to this report.