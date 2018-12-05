George W. Bush gives Michelle Obama mint during father’s funeral

Former President George W. Bush appeared to hand former first lady Michelle Obama something at his father’s funeral, recreating a moment from Sen. John McCain’s funeral earlier this year.

From left, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and former President Bill Clinton listen during a State Funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington, for former President George H.W. Bush. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

Presidential biographer Jon Meacham speaks during the State Funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

U.S. Marine Corps honor guard execute a rifle salute during the changing of the guard at the Capitol Rotunda where former President George H.W. Bush lies in state Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the State Funeral former President George H.W. Bush, at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes by the White House from the Capitol, heading to a State Funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin).

At McCain’s funeral, Bush and Obama were seatmates and he appeared to hand her something during a eulogy. The bipartisan moment went viral, and Obama later told NBC’s “Today” show Bush slipped her a mint.

On Wednesday, Bush dug into his pocket right before he shook the hands of the former presidents and their wives gathered for the funeral of his father, former President George H.W. Bush. He appeared to switch something into his right hand before he shook Mrs. Obama’s hand and then hand something to her. She smiled at him after the exchange.