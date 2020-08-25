107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Politics and Government

GOP picnic for police kicks off Day 1 of Republican convention

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2020 - 5:20 pm
 

Nevada Assemblyman Tom Roberts, Republican congressional candidate Dan Rodimer and the Trump Victory Committee hosted a barbecue in a Las Vegas park Monday to celebrate law enforcement officers and kick off the first day of the Republican National Convention.

Roberts, a 34-year law enforcement veteran who is running unopposed for re-election, told the few dozen people gathered at picnic tables in Sunset Park that the event served as a way to give thanks to law enforcement, as well as encourage people to vote for him, Rodimer and Republicans across the ballot.

In an interview, Roberts said the Republican convention will show a “stark difference” in messaging compared with the Democratic convention held last week.

“I believe voters are going to be energized with what they hear,” Roberts said.

Rodimer criticized his opponent, Rep. Susie Lee, and Democrats in general for failing to address “rioting” in the streets — a reference to ongoing Black Lives Matter protests held across the country — and entertaining the idea of defunding police.

“The people of (Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District) — and the people of Nevada — want more cops,” Rodimer told the picnickers. “They don’t want less cops. They want to make sure when they call, (police officers) come.”

Rodimer said in an interview that Democrats’ messaging around police reform has “backfired” as voters have seen buildings burned down and police officers shot during protests.

In response to the Republicans’ event, Nevada State Democratic Party spokeswoman Molly Forgey said Rodimer’s record includes several run-ins with the law.

“No one should take Dan Rodimer seriously when it comes to keeping Nevada families safe,” she said.

Forgey said state Democrats have passed laws aimed at improving safety through limiting gun violence, banning police chokeholds and protecting sexual assault survivors.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Trump’s order restoring federal jobless pay may not come to Nevada
Trump’s order restoring federal jobless pay may not come to Nevada
2
Nevada officials tight-lipped about where COVID-19 spreads fastest
Nevada officials tight-lipped about where COVID-19 spreads fastest
3
Nevada records 409 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths
Nevada records 409 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths
4
No Mask Nevada protests Sisolak mandate in south Las Vegas
No Mask Nevada protests Sisolak mandate in south Las Vegas
5
Nevada’s expanded unemployment benefits may mean more money for jobless
Nevada’s expanded unemployment benefits may mean more money for jobless
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
'Evangelicals for Trump' event draws hundreds to Las Vegas hotel - VIDEO
Hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters packed the Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas for a faith-based campaign event. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak names new DETR director, head of unemployment task force - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak named Elisa Cafferata acting director of Nevada’s Department of Training, Employment and Rehabilitation and announced Barbara Buckley as the leader of a rapid response team on unemployment insurance at a press briefing Thursday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak unveils long-term COVID-19 plan with Nevada Health Response team - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday a long-term strategy for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in Nevada through a targeted approach. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump speaks during a media briefing in the James Brady Briefing Room of the W ...
Trump formally nominated for 2nd term as GOP convention begins
By Jill Colvin The Associated Press

The Republican Party formally nominated President Donald Trump for a second term in the White House Monday, one of the first acts of a GOP convention that has been dramatically scaled down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy arrives to testify before a House Oversight and Reform Committee ...
Postal chief warns voters to request, return ballots early
By Matthew Daly, Lisa Mascaro and Hope Yen The Associated Press

Acknowledging an expected surge in mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic, Louis DeJoy says voters should mail back their ballots at least seven days prior to the election.

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2019, file photo, Kellyanne Conway speaks in the Briefing Room at the Wh ...
Top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to leave White House
By Jonathan Lemire The Associated Press

Kellyanne Conway, one of President Donald Trump’s most influential and longest-serving advisers, announced Sunday that she would be leaving the White House at the end of the month.

President Donald Trump speaks to the 2020 Council for National Policy Meeting, Friday, Aug. 21, ...
Trump’s vision of American greatness at center of convention
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

Republicans will aim to recast the story of Donald Trump’s presidency when they hold their national convention, featuring speakers drawn from everyday life as well as cable news and the White House while drawing a stark contrast with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.