Harris arrives in Las Vegas to tout COVID relief bill

Vice President Kamala Harris touched down in Las Vegas on Monday, where she visited a vaccination clinic at UNLV and will speak at an event at the Culinary Training Center in North Las Vegas.

Vice President Kamala Harris looks over a vaccination site at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas, Monday, March 15, 2021. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses are opening an ambitious, cross-country tour to highlight the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan and its benefits. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Kamala Harris looks over a vaccination site at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas, Monday, March 15, 2021. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses are opening an ambitious, cross-country tour to highlight the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan and its benefits. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Kamala Harris looks over a vaccination site at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas, Monday, March 15, 2021. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses are opening an ambitious, cross-country tour to highlight the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan and its benefits. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are greeted by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife Kathy, as they arrive in Las Vegas, Monday, March 15, 2021. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses are opening an ambitious, cross-country tour to highlight the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan and its benefits. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, arrive in Las Vegas, Monday, March 15, 2021. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses are opening an ambitious, cross-country tour to highlight the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan and its benefits. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Kamala Harris touched down in Las Vegas on Monday, where she visited a vaccination clinic at UNLV and will speak at an event at the Culinary Training Center in North Las Vegas.

Harris’ trip was one part of a larger push by officials in President Joe Biden’s administration to tout the benefits of the recently passed American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion COVID-relief package passed by Congress and signed into law last week.

The plan will see more than $4.5 billion in benefits flow to the state of Nevada, local governments, school districts and transportation agencies.

After her events in Las Vegas, Harris is expected to travel to her home state of California, and then to visit Denver on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.