Harris to rally in North Las Vegas with J-Lo, Mana

With Election Day less than a week away, Vice President Kamala Harris will make another push for Nevada’s vote by rallying supporters in North Las Vegas Thursday evening.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak at a campaign event Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Nevada Day — and Halloween night — event coincides with former President Donald Trump’s rally in Henderson earlier in the day.

Harris will headline a “When We Vote We Win” get-out-the-vote concert series that will feature a speaking slot by Hollywood actress Jennifer Lopez and a live performance by Mana, a popular Mexican pop-rock band.

This will be Harris’ 10th Las Vegas Valley visit since the start of the year.

Meanwhile, both campaigns announced Thursday that vice presidential candidates Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. J.D. Vance will visit the valley Saturday, a day after early voting ends.

Purple state Nevada is one of the battleground states that can potentially swing the presidential election with its six Electoral College votes. Polls show the race in a virtual tie.

