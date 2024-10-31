66°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

Harris to rally in North Las Vegas with J-Lo, Mana

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak at a campaign eve ...
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak at a campaign event Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
More Stories
The pond near the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron mine project site is seen on Feb. 22, 2024, in E ...
Lawsuit alleges BLM violated Endangered Species Act in approving lithium mine
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at ...
Trump to deliver remarks in Henderson
Both vice presidential nominees Ohio U.S. Sen. JD Vance, left, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, wil ...
Walz, Vance to campaign in Las Vegas on Saturday in final days
Elon Musk speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a camp ...
Hearing set on effort to stop $1M-a-day sweepstakes from Elon Musk PAC
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2024 - 1:05 pm
 

With Election Day less than a week away, Vice President Kamala Harris will make another push for Nevada’s vote by rallying supporters in North Las Vegas Thursday evening.

The Nevada Day — and Halloween night — event coincides with former President Donald Trump’s rally in Henderson earlier in the day.

Harris will headline a “When We Vote We Win” get-out-the-vote concert series that will feature a speaking slot by Hollywood actress Jennifer Lopez and a live performance by Mana, a popular Mexican pop-rock band.

This will be Harris’ 10th Las Vegas Valley visit since the start of the year.

Meanwhile, both campaigns announced Thursday that vice presidential candidates Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. J.D. Vance will visit the valley Saturday, a day after early voting ends.

Purple state Nevada is one of the battleground states that can potentially swing the presidential election with its six Electoral College votes. Polls show the race in a virtual tie.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES