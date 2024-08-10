101°F
Politics and Government

Harris, Walz to deliver remarks in Las Vegas today

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov ...
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz wave as they board Air Force Two at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Eau Claire, Wis. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2024 - 10:54 am
 
Updated August 10, 2024 - 11:02 am

Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are set to arrive in Las Vegas today for a rally this afternoon as part of their battleground state tour.

The visit will mark Harris’ seventh visit to the state this year, though her first since taking over the Democratic ticket. It will also serve as Walz’s introduction to the Silver State since Harris selected him to run for vice president at the beginning of the week.

The expected Democratic ticket held rallies in Philadelphia, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Detroit this week and is expected to continue their tour at Research Triangle in North Carolina, Savannah, Georgia, and Phoenix before their visit to Las Vegas.

Last week GOP vice presidential candidate Sen. J.D. Vance visited Henderson. Nevadans can expect to see a relatively steady stream of candidates and their political surrogates leading to the Nov. 5 election.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

