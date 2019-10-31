47°F
Politics and Government

House votes to proceed with Trump impeachment inquiry

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2019 - 4:54 am
 
Updated October 31, 2019 - 8:39 am

WASHINGTON — The House took its first formal vote in the impeachment inquiry into possible abuse of power by President Donald Trump on Thursday, passing a resolution along party lines to authorize the drafting of articles charging him with wrongdoing.

The Democrat-controlled House holds a majority in the chamber and voted 232-196 to approve the resolution against united Republican opposition. Two Democrats voted against the resolution.

Although the resolution is largely procedural — it authorizes the release of documents and transfer of evidence to the Judiciary Committee to begin drafting articles of impeachment — it was the first vote that put every member in the chamber on record on the contentious issue.

The impeachment inquiry focuses on a July 25 telephone call where witnesses said Trump coerced Ukrainian President Volomydyr Zelenskiy to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, while the administration withheld $400 million in military aid.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

