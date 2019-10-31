House votes to proceed with Trump impeachment inquiry

The House took its first formal vote in the impeachment inquiry into possible abuse of power by President Donald Trump on Thursday.

House Rules Committee member Rep. Norma Torres, D-Calif., argues a point as the panels holds a markup of the resolution that will formalize the next steps in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (Susan Walsh/AP)

House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., presides over a markup of the resolution that will formalize the next steps in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Rep. Rob Woodall, R-Ga., a member of the House Rules Committee, joined at left by Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas, argues a point during a markup of the resolution that will formalize the next steps in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., left, and Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., argue a point as the House Rules Committee holds a markup of the resolution that will formalize the next steps in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

House Rules Committee member Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., joined at left by Rep. Rob Woodall, R-Ga., argue a point during the markup of the resolution that will formalize the next steps in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

WASHINGTON — The House took its first formal vote in the impeachment inquiry into possible abuse of power by President Donald Trump on Thursday, passing a resolution along party lines to authorize the drafting of articles charging him with wrongdoing.

The Democrat-controlled House holds a majority in the chamber and voted 232-196 to approve the resolution against united Republican opposition. Two Democrats voted against the resolution.

Although the resolution is largely procedural — it authorizes the release of documents and transfer of evidence to the Judiciary Committee to begin drafting articles of impeachment — it was the first vote that put every member in the chamber on record on the contentious issue.

The impeachment inquiry focuses on a July 25 telephone call where witnesses said Trump coerced Ukrainian President Volomydyr Zelenskiy to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, while the administration withheld $400 million in military aid.

