Jeff German, Metro homicide detectives honored at Las Vegas City Hall

Glenn Cook, center, executive editor and senior vice president for news at Las Vegas Review-Journal, speaks as Benjamin Lipman, left, chief legal officer, Arthur Kane, second left, investigative reporter, City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, Kim Taormina, far right, Human Resources director, Rhonda Prast, second right, assistant managing editor, projects and investigations, Briana Erickson, investigative reporter, and Councilman Brian Knudsen look on after the city of Las Vegas council honored veteran Review-Journal journalist Jeff German, and the team of homicide investigators who investigated his killing last year, on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Jan. 4, 2023, will forever be known as Jeff German day in the city of Las Vegas.

The Review-Journal investigative journalist and the Metropolitan Police Department detectives who investigated his killing were honored Wednesday with proclamations at City Hall.

“Today is a bittersweet day to recognize some well-deserved, professional individuals,” Councilwoman Victoria Seaman said before talking about German’s legacy.

“I was interviewed by Jeff several times and was always impressed by his professionalism and fairness,” she added.

German, 69, was killed outside his house on Sept. 2.

Several days later, Metro arrested Robert Telles, the now-former Clark County public administrator the reporter highlighted in a series of stories that alleged that the department head led a toxic office culture.

Telles, 46, awaits trial on a murder charge. German, whose career expanded three decades, was posthumously inducted into the Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame.

His family released a statement Seaman read from during Wednesday’s ceremony before the regular City Council meeting.

“It is with sadness that we accept this in Jeff’s memory,” she said. “If Jeff were here today, he would be extremely honored.”

Seaman had Review-Journal staff come up to the dais to witness the reading of the proclamation.

Glenn Cook, the newspaper’s executive editor, spoke about German’s dedication to the journalism craft and the depth of knowledge lost with his death.

“Jeff never wanted to do anything else” and never thought about retiring, Cook said. “He was going to work until we ripped the pen and notebook from his hand.”

Cook added: “Jeff made a difference in this community. Jeff did a lot of really important work that otherwise would not have come to light.”

Metro’s homicide unit was then called to the front.

“This case was a shock-the-conscience case for our department and we made this case our No. 1 priority on the department because of the violence that occurred in this event,” said Lt. Jason Johansson, who was flanked by his team.

“These detectives worked around the clock on this investigation until it was quickly resolved,” he added. “We’re blessed with the collaboration of the entire department.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.