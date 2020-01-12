39°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Joe Biden discusses immigration reform during Las Vegas speech

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2020 - 9:08 pm
 

Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke to a crowd of more than 300 people at Rancho High School on Saturday, describing how he would support Latino issues if elected president.

Biden received a warm reception, with resounding applause in an atrium of the Las Vegas school. He spent much of the event discussing the economic contributions of immigrants, immigration reform and racial tension in the country.

The event was in the form of a Q&A with Héctor Sánchez Barba, leader of Mi Familia Vota and several audience members.

The former vice president addressed several issues during his speech.

Deportation

Barba said he had worked a lot with the Obama Administration and that he and Biden agreed on a lot of issues – except for deportation.

“There was one issue, Mr. Vice President, that we strongly disagreed (on). All the time in the administration was the issue of deportation,” Barba said. “It’s an issue that has been devastating for communities; it’s devastating for families – it’s a painful issue.”

Biden declined to talk about deportation during the Obama administration.

He stressed, however, that, if elected, he was committed to ensuring families stayed together and that ICE agents would not deport people picking up their children from school, going to church or performing other daily activities.

“No one will be deported in my administration who hasn’t committed a felony,” Biden said.

Education

His list of priorities for education includes making sure 3- to 5-year-old children go to school and pushing to triple Title 1 funding for schools with high percentages of low-income students such as Rancho High.

“There are so many things we’re able to do and it drives me nuts that even those people who are xenophobic, they don’t understand it’s in their interest,” he said. “Everybody’s better off. Everybody, rich folks, poor folks. Everybody.”

Cabinet

Pressed by Barba to guarantee four people of Latino descent in his cabinet, Biden declined to make any promises.

“I will not commit to any number of anybody […] and I think that’s an inappropriate thing to ask,” Biden said, while noting he would have “significant representation” in his cabinet.

Asked if he could guarantee immigration reform in the first 100 days in office, Biden again declined to make any commitment.

Reception

Rancho High School students Paola Miramontes and Jennifer Molina, who will be casting their first votes for president in November, said Biden’s appearance at the predominantly Hispanic high school showed he cared for their community.

“The people know he’s trying,” Miramontes said. “It showed a lot of encouragement.”

Molina said she wished he had talked more about issues such as his stance on climate change and on the current situation with Iran. She and Miramontes said they were also concerned about censorship on social media platforms and foreign countries using the sites to influence American elections.

Molina also said she wished he had talked more about his stance on current issues — such as the recent Iranian conflict.

Keith Schipper, the Nevada communications director for Trump, criticized Biden on the foreign policy front. “Joe Biden is a foreign policy failure that would put our national security at risk. Nevadans know that the world is safer thanks to President Trump and his leadership in the fight to end global terrorism,” Schipper said in an email.

Ten months before the presidential election, Molina and Miramontes said they don’t know who they will vote for yet.

“We’ve been keeping up with the candidates and have not decided yet,” Molina said.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
THE LATEST
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally at Sparks High School in Sparks ...
Joe Biden slams Trump on Iran policy in Sparks visit
By Scott Sonner The Associated Press

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday blamed President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from a nuclear agreement with Iran for the current instability in the Middle East and touted his own foreign policy experience as a key reason he’s the Democrat with the best chance to unseat him in November.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. ...
Pelosi says impeachment articles will go to Senate next week
By Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday the House will take steps next week to send articles of impeachment to the Senate ending Democrats’ blockade of President Donald Trump’s trial.

In this Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jets sit parked in Renton, Wash. Ne ...
Boeing employees slid 737 Max problems past FAA, documents show
By David Koenig The Associated Press

The documents, made public Thursday by congressional investigators, are likely to fuel allegations that Boeing put speed and cost savings ahead of safety in rolling out the Max.