88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Julian Castro brings 2020 pitch to Northern Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2019 - 11:50 pm
 

RENO — Democratic presidential hopeful Julian Castro stumped through Northern Nevada on Saturday looking to build momentum following the candidates’ first debate.

At a Reno town hall hosted by the advocacy group Indivisible Northern Nevada, Castro highlighted major points of his campaign platform, including boosting funding for pre-kindergarten and K-12 education initiatives, criminal justice and police reforms and his multi-pronged proposal to address affordable housing — a pressing issue facing Reno as housing prices and rents continue to soar.

“We have to be smart when we do economic development. It’s not just a one-dimensional thing,” the former housing and urban development secretary told the crowd. “You can’t only think about the people that are going to be coming. You’ve got to think about the needs of the people who are already here.”

Part of Castro’s platform to address affordable housing issues includes a progressive renters’ tax credit that would aid low- and middle-income individuals and families with subsidies. His plan also calls for an additional $4 billion for the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, a fund used to build approximately 95 percent of all affordable housing units in Nevada each year.

Castro told reporters after the event that he plans to unveil how he would pay for that and other programs over the course of the campaign, but generally the money would come from repealing the Republicans’ tax cuts and increasing both the top marginal tax rate for wealthy Americans and the corporate tax rate.

Mayoral endorsement

Castro started his Saturday trek through Northern Nevada with a roundtable discussion on health care in West Wendover.

His campaign said his visit marked the first ever by a presidential candidate to the city of roughly 4,000 residents that sits on the Utah border. He followed that with a stop in Elko, where he marched with the Elko Democratic Party in the Basque Festival and 4th of July Parade. The visits make Castro the first of the crowded 2020 Democratic presidential field to make a campaign swing through any of Nevada’s rural counties.

Along the way, he picked up an endorsement from West Wendover’s 27-year-old mayor, Daniel Corona, who attributed his own political start to Castro’s 2012 keynote address to the Democratic National Convention.

“Julian inspired me that night, because he showed me that kids who grow up in communities like ours or families like ours could aspire to be anything they want to, whether it be the mayor of San Antonio or president of the United States,” Corona said in a video posted to Twitter on Saturday. “Today, Julian inspires me because he is a bold leader who is unafraid to show up in places that most presidential candidates would never (visit), whether it be the tunnels under the Las Vegas Strip or the city of West Wendover.”

‘Way too nice’

Sarah Favero, 57, of Hawthorne, said she was impressed with Castro’s performance in the debate last week. She showed up to the event two hours from her home to hear more about what he has to say.

Favero said she hasn’t made up her mind about the Democratic primary, and she wants to see somebody who is willing to stand up with President Donald Trump.

“I think so far the Democratic Party has been way too nice. Way too nice,” Favero said. “Can’t be nice anymore. It hasn’t gotten us anywhere.”

She said she wants a fearless candidate. “I want to see somebody who isn’t afraid to say President Trump’s name, and I want somebody who’s just going to go toe-to-toe with him.”

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Olivia Diaz talks about her win in Ward 3 - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Councilwoman-elect Olivia Diaz talks about her election win in Ward 3 and what lies ahead for her.
Greene discusses Read by 3 and Opportunity Scholarships - VIDEO
The Nevada Legislative Session is over and the results are mixed for Nevada students, according to Tom Greene, Senior regional legislative director, Excel in Ed in Action.
Bernie Sanders visits Las Vegas
Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop at Roy W. Martin middle school on Thursday, during his campaign trail.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Las Vegas
Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris castigated President Donald Trump’s merit-based immigration plan, saying it was “short-sighted” and overlooked the cultural significance of family, during a campaign stop in Las Vegas. “We cannot allow people to start parsing and pointing fingers and creating hierarchies among immigrants,” Harris told Asian Pacific Islander leaders at a Chinatown restaurant, one of two appearances she made Thursday.
The Right Take New Education Funding Plan - VIDEO
On Monday, Senate Education Committee chair Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, released a new education funding formula. For years, many Democrat politicians have criticized the current education funding formula, called the Nevada Plan. They claim it’s old and outdated. Their biggest beef is that it doesn’t allocate more money for students who are English Language Learners or live in poverty. The theory is that it’s harder to educate those students and so they need additional services, which costs additional money.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Nevada
California Senator Kamala Harris meets with One APIA Nevada, a nonprofit organization that advocates for policies empowering Asian Pacific Islander Nevadans. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ben Carson talks housing (Audio only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Ben Carson visits the RJ (Full Audio Only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns in Nevada
After campaigning at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 16 in Henderson, former Vice President Joe Biden spoke with the Review-Journal.
Student serenades Mayor Carolyn Goodman at swearing in
Students from the school she founded, The Meadows School, serenaded Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman during a swearing in ceremony for her third and final term. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Al Gore Speaks At UNLV About Climate Change - Video
Former Vice President of the United States Al Gore talks to an audience at UNLV about the effects of Climate change and how to switch to renewable sources of energy.
Forum on Wages and Working People Highlights - VIDEO
Presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Julian Castro, and John Hickenlooper speak in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nevada Politics Today Valerie Weber - VIDEO
Valerie Weber sits down with Victor Joecks to discuss her policies and why she is running for Ward 2 of the Las Vegas City Council.
Cory Booker speaks at UNLV
US Senator Cory Booker speaks at UNLV during a Young Democrats meet and greet on Thursday, April 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
May-Brown describes why some with disabilities need the subminimum wage - VIDEO
Eliminating the subminimum wage will end training and work opportunities for some members of the disabled community. Instead of doing something productive, they would be relegated to adult day care. That’s according to Tracy May-Brown, Opportunity Village’s director of advocacy, board and government relations.
Commission’s decision will delay Red Rock Canyon development
The Clark County Commission Wednesday rejected a developer’s request to approve a preliminary plan for 3,000 homes overlooking Red Rock Canyon before a federal agency grants permission for a roadway leading to the site.
Clark County commissioner calls on landlords to bring properties up to code
Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom has called on landlords in older parts of the valley to bring their properties up to code and keep them well-maintained or face the prospect of inspections, fines and citations. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Harry Reid speaks out against anti-Semitism
Unnerved by the rise in anti-Semitic hate speech and the general pervasiveness of bigotry, including in Nevada, former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid organized an educational forum at UNLV on Thursday as part of his call to unite people against it. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden greets local residents wh ...
Biden says it would be ‘great’ to have a female vice president
The Associated Press

Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden says it would be “great” to have a female vice president, but he won’t say whether he’d pick Sen. Kamala Harris for the No. 2 spot if he receives his party’s nomination.

President Donald Trump looks up during the military flyovers at the Independence Day celebratio ...
Trump celebrates July 4, asks Americans to ‘stay true to our cause’
By Darlene Superville, Calvin Woodward and Lynn Berry The Associated Press

President Donald Trump celebrated the story of America as the greatest political journey in human history in a Fourth of July commemoration before a soggy but cheering crowd of spectators, many of them invited, on the grounds of the Lincoln Memorial. Supporters welcomed his tribute to the U.S. military while protesters assailed him for putting himself center stage on a holiday devoted to unity.

Justice Department officials told a federal judge in Maryland on Wednesday they believed there ...
Trump officials working to add citizenship question to census
By Mark Sherman and Jill Colvin The Associated Press

President Donald Trump said administration officials were working on Independence Day in hopes of finding a way to have the 2020 census include a citizenship question.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman, center, speaks after a swearing-in ceremony for three new council member ...
Las Vegas Council welcomes 3 new members
By / RJ

Election victories last month by Brian Knudsen (Ward 1), Victoria Seaman (Ward 2) and Olivia Diaz (Ward 3) have altered the makeup of the Las Vegas City Council.