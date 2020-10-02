98°F
Politics and Government

Kamala Harris campaigns in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2020 - 4:09 pm
 
Updated October 2, 2020 - 4:33 pm

Democratic vice presidential candidate and California Sen. Kamala Harris is campaigning in Las Vegas on Friday.

Harris landed early afternoon and is participating in several events before departing in the evening.

The senator made a similar quick trip through Las Vegas on Sep. 15. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has yet to visit Nevada in the general election cycle.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

