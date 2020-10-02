Kamala Harris campaigns in Las Vegas

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris is campaigning in Southern Nevada on Friday, her second trip in as many weeks.

Barb Wright, near, and husband Norm have decorated their car with t-shirts for sale before Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris arrives for a drive-in rally at UNLV on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Norm Wright decorates his car with t-shirts for sale before Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris arrives for a drive-in rally at UNLV on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Security personnel gather for tour of the grounds before Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris arrives for a drive-in rally at UNLV on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dielle Telada helps to decorate her car before Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris arrives for a drive-in rally at UNLV on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. Telada is a member of the Asian American & Pacific Islander Democratic Caucus. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Joan Soltz helps to decorate her car before Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris arrives for a drive-in rally at UNLV on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Eddie Ramos sports a ÒvoteÓ mask before Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris arrives for a drive-in rally at UNLV on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Christopher Fobes decorates his car before Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris arrives for a drive-in rally at UNLV on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

One of many decorated cars before Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris arrives for a drive-in rally at UNLV on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Democratic vice presidential candidate and California Sen. Kamala Harris is campaigning in Las Vegas on Friday.

Harris landed early afternoon and is participating in several events before departing in the evening.

The senator made a similar quick trip through Las Vegas on Sep. 15. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has yet to visit Nevada in the general election cycle.

