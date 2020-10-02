Kamala Harris campaigns in Las Vegas
Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris is campaigning in Southern Nevada on Friday, her second trip in as many weeks.
Harris landed early afternoon and is participating in several events before departing in the evening.
The senator made a similar quick trip through Las Vegas on Sep. 15. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has yet to visit Nevada in the general election cycle.
