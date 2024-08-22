Kamala Harris closes out the DNC in Chicago
Vice President Kamala Harris was the headliner Thursday night at the Democratic National Convention, bookending the four-day event that started with President Joe Biden.
The night before, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz introduced himself to the country. The Obamas headlined on Tuesday, and on Monday Biden gave an emotional speech, passing the torch to his second-in-command, Harris.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
