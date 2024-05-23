Badlands dispute takes center stage at Las Vegas mayoral candidates forum

With the campaign season in full swing, 10 hopefuls pitched their vision for the city’s future to at the “Meet the Candidates” forum in the west valley.

Mayoral candidate Lynn Baird speaks during a forum for the candidates running for mayor at the Good Samaritan Lutheran Church on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Am ember of the audience records Mayoral candidate and Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear as he speaks during a forum for the candidates running for mayor at the Good Samaritan Lutheran Church on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Deb Peck, a candidate for mayor of Las Vegas, listens to fellow candidate Shelley Berkley speak during a forum for the candidates running for mayor at the Good Samaritan Lutheran Church on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mayoral candidate Tera Anderson speaks during a forum for the candidates running for mayor at the Good Samaritan Lutheran Church on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mayoral candidate and Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear laughs during a forum for the candidates running for mayor at the Good Samaritan Lutheran Church on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mayoral candidate Irina Hansen looks on during a forum for the candidates running for mayor at the Good Samaritan Lutheran Church on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mayoral candidate Kara Jenkins listens to another mayoral candidate speak during a forum for the candidates running for mayor at the Good Samaritan Lutheran Church on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the crowd react to the moderator announcing that candidate and current City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman could not refute statements made about her by fellow candidate Irina Hansen during a forum for the candidates running for mayor at the Good Samaritan Lutheran Church on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mayoral candidate Donna Miller speaks during a forum for the candidates running for mayor at the Good Samaritan Lutheran Church on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mayoral candidate Kara Jenkins speaks during a forum for the candidates running for mayor at the Good Samaritan Lutheran Church on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A member of the crowd films mayoral candidate William Walls during a forum for the candidates running for mayor at the Good Samaritan Lutheran Church on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mayoral candidate and Las Vegas City councilwoman Victoria Seaman speaks during a forum for the candidates running for mayor at the Good Samaritan Lutheran Church on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mayoral candidate and former U.S. representative Shelley Berkley, right, speaks as fellow candidate and City Councilman Cedric Crear listens during a forum for the candidates running for mayor at the Good Samaritan Lutheran Church on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mayoral candidate William Walls speaks during a forum for the candidates running for mayor at the Good Samaritan Lutheran Church on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Deb Peck, a candidate for mayor of Las Vegas, speaks during a forum for the candidates running for mayor at the Good Samaritan Lutheran Church on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lynn Baird listens to fellow mayoral candidate Deb Peck (out of frame) speak during a forum for the candidates running for mayor at the Good Samaritan Lutheran Church on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mayoral candidate William Walls speaks during a forum for the candidates running for mayor at the Good Samaritan Lutheran Church on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the crowd react to mayoral candidate Kara Jenkins during a forum for the candidates running for mayor at the Good Samaritan Lutheran Church on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mayoral candidate Shelley Berkley speaks during a forum for the candidates running for mayor at the Good Samaritan Lutheran Church on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mayoral candidate Donna Miller speaks during a forum for the candidates running for mayor at the Good Samaritan Lutheran Church on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As early as next month, Las Vegas voters can decide the outcome of the race to replace Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

The 2024 election marks the end of the quarter-century rule of Oscar and Carolyn Goodman at City Hall as the current mayor Carolyn Goodman is term-limited.

If one of 15 candidates who filed to run for the position in March gets more than 50 percent of the vote on June 7, the race is over. Otherwise, the top two candidates will advance to a November general election runoff.

With the campaign season in full swing, 10 hopefuls on Wednesday night pitched their vision for the city’s future to at the “Meet the Candidates” forum at the Good Samaritan Lutheran Church in the west valley.

Those in attendance in front of a crowd of about 100: former U.S. Rep. Shelley Berkley; Las Vegas City Councilmembers Victoria Seaman and Cedric Crear; Kara Jenkins; Tera Anderson; William “Dock” Walls; Donna Miller; Lynn Baird; Deb Peck and Irina Hansen.

On Wednesday, the candidates discussed their priorities and touted their leadership qualities, but the legal and increasingly costly dispute between the city and the would-be developer of the defunct Badlands golf course took center stage.

Badlands

Crear is the only candidate who’s come out in support of the city’s continuation of its legal defense as judgments against it have surpassed $237 million for three of the four lawsuits filed by EHB Cos.

The judgments are under appeal and deliberations for the fourth lawsuit, which encompasses a much-larger plot of land, are on standby.

“I’ve been standing up for you and the city hasn’t done anything wrong,” Crear said.

Crear noted that local governments across Nevada have signed an court amicus in support of Las Vegas, adding that the Badlands issue could have wider implications for future developments and involve would-be developers resorting to suing to get approvals.

However, the theme around his contenders’ responses was to “stop the bleeding” of taxpayer dollars by working out a settlement.

Berkley said she’s a resident of the upscale Queensridge neighborhood, which came out against a housing project around the nearby 250-acre golf course after EHB bought it in 2015.

“Cedric, you are not representing me,” said Berkley, adding that the dispute has gone on too long, and that she would bring the developer to the table for a fresh round of settlement negotiations.

Seaman — the lone dissenting voice at City Hall publicly advocating for a settlement — said she foresaw the city’s legal losses before she took office.

“I have been the only person saying, ‘enough is enough, we need to come to the table and settle,” Seaman said.

As mayor, Seaman said she would use her leadership leverage to wrangle the four out of seven votes in the council to resolve the lawsuits.

Businesswoman Irina Hansen too aim at Seaman, telling the crowd: “Why should we believe that Mrs. Seaman will be any more effective.”

Anderson, who has years of experience in land and economic development — including projects with the cities of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas — said the city’s position was the “weaponizing of government with taxpayer dollars to advocate for public interests.”

Like Peck and Hansen, the candidate said the badlands issue “catalyzed” her to run for mayor. Anderson said the developer followed proper processes to build and that the legal losses could affect the city’s bond rating.

Jenkins, administrator for the Nevada Equal Rights Commission, characterized the issue as a “debacle.”

She said that developer Yohan Lowie is “going to get his money.”

Jenkins said she would “push forward for a fast settlement” and would explore ways so the funds don’t “come out of the pocket of taxpayers,” such as leveraging city bonds to pay for a settlement.

Miller, Walls, Peck and Hansen agreed with a settlement solution. Crear has echoed the city’s position that it’s still exploring a fair settlement.

Attorneys for EHB have previously shared the same sentiment with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The event was organized by the Buffalo Neighborhood Coalition. The trio of three-minute segments, in which candidates only took predetermined questions, didn’t allow for a back and forth, a rule someone in attendance lambasted.

Runoff threshold

A recent Emerson College Polling questionnaire that surveyed 500 likely voters had Berkley — who polled at 16 percent — slightly leading Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman within the 4.3 percent margin of error. Crear garnered 7 percent support.

More so, about 56 percent of the people polled by Emerson College, The Hill and KLAS-TV stated they were undecided, suggesting that the decision might advance to the runoff.

The sample pales in comparison to the 404,433 registered voters eligible to cast a ballot in the mayor’s race, according to Clark County figures.

Early voting begins Saturday.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.