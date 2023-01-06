Former Congresswoman Berkley to run for Las Vegas mayor

Former U.S. Rep. Shelley Berkley, D-Nev., wants to be the next mayor of Las Vegas.

Touro University Nevada CEO and Senior Provost Shelley Berkley speaks during a Veterans Day ceremony at Touro University Nevada in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Shelley Berkley

Former U.S. Rep. Shelley Berkley, D-Nev (Review-Journal file)

Former U.S. Rep. Shelley Berkley wants to be the next mayor of Las Vegas.

Berkley, a Democrat who served in Congress for seven terms, said Friday that she intends to mount a campaign to replace Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who will term out at the end of 2024.

Currently the senior vice president of the Touro University system, Berkley said she will “hit the ground running” when her contract expires this summer.

“With my experience, I’m a pretty well-rounded candidate for this position,” she said Friday. “This was just an announcement to let people know that I am running for office. I will hit the ground running later this year, and I am looking forward to working with all the members of the City Council.”

Before being elected to Congress, Berkley, an attorney, served in the Nevada Legislature and as a Nevada System of Higher Education regent.

She forfeited re-election in Congress in a run for the U.S. Senate and lost a close contest to Republican Dean Heller.

The “challenges in Congress are not significantly different than the (ones) the city of Las Vegas grapples with,” Berkley told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

That includes finding solutions to homelessness, affordable housing, crime, and economic growth and development, she said.

