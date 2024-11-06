Berkley leads Seaman in race for Las Vegas mayor

Former U.S. Rep. Shelley Berkley and Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman are vying to replace Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

Seaman, Berkley say getting voters in downballot mayor race is a challenge

Candidate for Las Vegas Mayor Victoria Seaman poses for a photo at the Review-Journal on Sept. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shelley Berkley, former US representative and the 2024 Las Vegas mayoral candidate, poses for a photo at the Review-Journal on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Shelley Berkley, left, former U.S. representative, and Councilwoman Victoria Seaman pose for photos at the Review-Journal in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Former U.S. Rep. Shelley Berkley was leading in the race to replace former Mayor Carolyn Goodman, according to preliminary results released Tuesday night.

As of about 10 p.m., Berkley was ahead of Councilwoman Victoria Seaman 52.9 percent to 47.1 percent.

The winning candidate will be the first mayor not named Goodman in a quarter-century.

Carolyn Goodman’s stint as the head of the City Council was preceded by her husband, former Mayor Oscar Goodman.

Berkley and Seaman have campaigned for months, participating in multiple debates.

The legal dispute with the would-be developer of the defunct Badlands golf course typically took center stage.

The new mayor will not be sworn in until after a Wednesday vote to set financial parameters on a possible settlement that appears imminent.

EHB Cos. — led by CEO Yohan Lowie — sued the city after buying the golf course in 2015 with intentions to develop an expansive housing project.

The City Council blocked the project after neighboring Queensridge residents opposed it.

Four lawsuits that alleged the city’s action effectively “took” EHB’s property have resulted in multiple court losses for Las Vegas taxpayers.

The city paid off a $64 million judgment, resolving one of the suits earlier this year, and negotiations on a possible settlement were ongoing, according to officials.

A majority vote at Wednesday’s City Council meeting would allow the city between $250 million and $286 million to settle the remaining lawsuits.

If EHB and the city reach a financial agreement, the City Council would need to vote for it at a later time.

Both Seaman and Berkley have been proponents of a settlement.

The next mayor will continue to be one of seven votes dealing with nonpartisan matters, such as housing, budgeting, zoning and development.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.