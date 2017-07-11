Candidate emerges 2 years ahead of next Las Vegas city election

Las Vegas Planning Commissioner Cedric Crear made official on Tuesday his plans to run for the Ward 5 City Council seat, nearly two years before the next election cycle.

NHSE Board of Regents member Cedric Crear is seen at a UNLV stadium board meeting on campus at the Si Redd Room in Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 7, 2013. Crear said Tuesday he intends to run for the Las Vegas City Council Ward 5 seat in 2019. (David Cleveland/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

NHSE Board of Regents member Cedric Crear is seen at a UNLV stadium board meeting on campus at the Si Redd Room in Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 7, 2013. (David Cleveland/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cedric Crear, president of Crear Creative Group

Councilman Ricki Barlow has represented Ward 5 since 2007, but term limits will keep him from seeking re-election in 2019. Barlow appointed Crear to the Planning Commission in 2015.

Crear also represents District 1 on the Nevada Board of Regents, and is chairman of the Cultural Diversity and Title IX Compliance Committee. He was first elected to the board in 2006.

After working for years as marketing director for Stations Casinos, Crear founded the Crear Creative Group eight years ago, a marketing, advertising and consulting firm.

Crear’s announcement comes as the dust is still settling from last month’s general election — the candidates who won Las Vegas City Council seats June 13 have yet to be sworn into office. Crear’s fundraising push for his council run began with a June 28 fundraiser at Main Street Station.

The municipal primary races are held in April of odd-numbered years. If a general election is necessary, it would be held in June. The city’s three odd-numbered wards and the mayor will be on the ballot in 2019.

