Carolyn Goodman, undergoing cancer treatment, postpones swearing-in

Mayor Carolyn Goodman announces that she has stage 2 breast cancer at a press conference at City Hall in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Afterward she filed to run for her third term as mayor. She plans to receive treatment while campaigning for re-election. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman chats with his daughter Cara and other while standing in for his wife Mayor Carolyn Goodman at Oscar's Steakhouse for an Election Night watch party on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman’s swearing-in for a third term Wednesday has been postponed until May because she isn’t feeling well.

Goodman has been undergoing treatment for breast cancer since January. She overwhelmingly won re-election earlier this month but skipped her Election Night party because she was feeling too tired after a recent round of chemotherapy.

Her husband, former mayor Oscar Goodman, delivered a victory speech on her behalf.

Carolyn Goodman attended a city council meeting the next day but left halfway through after feeling ill.

She also skipped a brief council meeting on April 10 because she was unwell.

City spokesman Jace Radke says overall the mayor is feeling better and she expects to have her swearing-in at a May 1 council meeting.