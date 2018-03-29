Downtown Las Vegas to get new $76M expo center

The city of Las Vegas and International Market Centers are poised to ink a deal to bring a multimillion-dollar expo center to downtown Las Vegas.

World Market Center in Las Vegas. (Morgan Lieberman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

International Market Centers plans to build a 350,000-square-foot expo center next to its World Market Center in downtown Las Vegas.

The $76 million project would be funded in part by a $30 million tax increment financing note from the city of Las Vegas.

The city’s redevelopment agency is slated to vote Wednesday on a term sheet laying out the project plans and the financing. The term sheet isn’t a binding agreement.

The plan will “fill a need in the downtown area, especially with the closing of Cashman Center,” the city’s Economic and Urban Development Director Bill Arent said in a statement.

The Cashman closure left some trade show operators scrambling to find a new venue.

The new expo center will host the Las Vegas Market, the twice-yearly home decor trade show the World Market Center hosts. Nonprofit organizations will be able to use the space for events for a set number of days each year.

Construction on the expo center is expected to begin in the next year and a half and take another 18 months to complete.

The city recently shuttered the exhibition space at Cashman Center. At 270,000 square feet of exhibition space, the new project would be nearly three times the size of the Cashman facility, but still significantly smaller than some of the major convention facilities on or near the Strip. The other 80,000 square feet will include meeting space.

The expo center will sit across Grand Central Parkway from The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in the city’s Symphony Park. A former Union Pacific rail yard, city officials have long pushed for a fully developed, thriving Symphony Park, but plans there languished during the recession.

In recent months, though, the Las Vegas City Council has approved two residential projects there, and Mayor Carolyn Goodman said in her State of the City address this year that downtown casino owner Derek Stevens is eyeing a Symphony Park parcel for a casino/hotel.

