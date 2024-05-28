94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas

EXCLUSIVE: Former Jan. 6 Capitol officers to campaign for Biden in Nevada

From left, former D.C. Metro Police Officer Michael Fanone, Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel ...
From left, former D.C. Metro Police Officer Michael Fanone, Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges, U.S. Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell and U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn attend a hearing of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
FILE - From left, Serena Liebengood, widow of U.S. Capitol Police officer Howie Liebengood, for ...
FILE - From left, Serena Liebengood, widow of U.S. Capitol Police officer Howie Liebengood, former Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges, U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell and U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Harry Dunn listen as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, left, and Washington Metropolitan Police Department o ...
U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, left, and Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges listen as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell listens as Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., talks about his i ...
U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell listens as Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., talks about his injuries suffered on Jan. 6, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
FILE - U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Harry Dunn listens as the House select committee investigating ...
FILE - U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Harry Dunn listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Dunn, who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, is part of a crowded field seeking the Democratic nomination for a U.S. House seat from Maryland on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
United States House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol ...
United States House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol during hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 13, 2022. (Ron Sachs/CNP via Zuma Press Wire/TNS)
More Stories
Early voting kicks off in the Las Vegas Valley
5 things to know on the 1st day of early voting in Nevada
A candidate for Las Vegas Municipal Court with a familiar name has raised a staggering amount o ...
Daughter of district attorney raises $340K for Municipal Court race
Jewish community members call on action from UNLV to address incidents
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2024 - 10:19 am
 
Updated May 28, 2024 - 10:40 am

Former U.S. Capitol police officers will campaign for President Joe Biden in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Sgt. Aquilino Gonell and Officer Harry Dunn will meet with elected officials and community leaders in Las Vegas to talk about the Jan. 6 attack and the dangers they believe Donald Trump poses to democracy, according to the Biden-Harris campaign.

“Donald Trump only cares about Donald Trump, which is why come November, Americans will reject his extremism once and for all and reelect the only candidate in the race committed to protecting our democracy and standing up for law enforcement: Joe Biden,” Dunn said in a statement.

Gonnell is a former Capitol police officer who was injured during the events at the Capitol and was forced to medically retire, according to the Biden campaign. Dunn is also a former Capitol police officer who previously ran for Congress as a Democrat.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Clark County firefighters earn $100k-plus in OT
Clark County firefighters earn $100k-plus in OT
2
Nevadans honor veterans’ ‘ultimate sacrifice’ on Memorial Day — PHOTOS
Nevadans honor veterans’ ‘ultimate sacrifice’ on Memorial Day — PHOTOS
3
Rendering of Las Vegas Spaceport university building unveiled by developer
Rendering of Las Vegas Spaceport university building unveiled by developer
4
Not by the book?: Super Bowl tix for library officials may have violated district policy
Not by the book?: Super Bowl tix for library officials may have violated district policy
5
SAUNDERS: Libertarian Party says ‘Become ungovernable.’ Trump says OK
SAUNDERS: Libertarian Party says ‘Become ungovernable.’ Trump says OK
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
GOP Senate primary candidates include 2020 election deniers
recommend 2
Trump thumps Biden in Nevada, poll says
recommend 3
Biden, Trump in a dead heat in Nevada, poll reveals
recommend 4
This group’s message to Latino voters: ‘We’re silencing ourselves’
recommend 5
Lee, Horsford pressuring Biden to take action on US-Mexico border
recommend 6
SAUNDERS: 2024 could be a race between Bidenomics, Trump tax cuts