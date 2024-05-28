EXCLUSIVE: Former Jan. 6 Capitol officers to campaign for Biden in Nevada

Sgt. Aquilino Gonell and Officer Harry Dunn will meet with elected officials and community leaders in Las Vegas to talk about the Jan. 6 attack.

United States House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol during hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 13, 2022. (Ron Sachs/CNP via Zuma Press Wire/TNS)

FILE - U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Harry Dunn listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Dunn, who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, is part of a crowded field seeking the Democratic nomination for a U.S. House seat from Maryland on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell listens as Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., talks about his injuries suffered on Jan. 6, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, left, and Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges listen as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

FILE - From left, Serena Liebengood, widow of U.S. Capitol Police officer Howie Liebengood, former Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges, U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell and U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Harry Dunn listen as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

From left, former D.C. Metro Police Officer Michael Fanone, Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges, U.S. Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell and U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn attend a hearing of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Former U.S. Capitol police officers will campaign for President Joe Biden in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Sgt. Aquilino Gonell and Officer Harry Dunn will meet with elected officials and community leaders in Las Vegas to talk about the Jan. 6 attack and the dangers they believe Donald Trump poses to democracy, according to the Biden-Harris campaign.

“Donald Trump only cares about Donald Trump, which is why come November, Americans will reject his extremism once and for all and reelect the only candidate in the race committed to protecting our democracy and standing up for law enforcement: Joe Biden,” Dunn said in a statement.

Gonnell is a former Capitol police officer who was injured during the events at the Capitol and was forced to medically retire, according to the Biden campaign. Dunn is also a former Capitol police officer who previously ran for Congress as a Democrat.

