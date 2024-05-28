EXCLUSIVE: Former Jan. 6 Capitol officers to campaign for Biden in Nevada
Sgt. Aquilino Gonell and Officer Harry Dunn will meet with elected officials and community leaders in Las Vegas to talk about the Jan. 6 attack.
Former U.S. Capitol police officers will campaign for President Joe Biden in Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Sgt. Aquilino Gonell and Officer Harry Dunn will meet with elected officials and community leaders in Las Vegas to talk about the Jan. 6 attack and the dangers they believe Donald Trump poses to democracy, according to the Biden-Harris campaign.
“Donald Trump only cares about Donald Trump, which is why come November, Americans will reject his extremism once and for all and reelect the only candidate in the race committed to protecting our democracy and standing up for law enforcement: Joe Biden,” Dunn said in a statement.
Gonnell is a former Capitol police officer who was injured during the events at the Capitol and was forced to medically retire, according to the Biden campaign. Dunn is also a former Capitol police officer who previously ran for Congress as a Democrat.
