First-time candidate announces Las Vegas City Council bid

First-time political candidate Shawn Mooneyham plans to run for the Ward 3 seat on the Las Vegas City Council in 2019. Photo courtesy of Shawn Mooneyham

Mooneyham, 36, is launching a campaign to represent the city’s Ward 3 in the municipal elections next spring.

Mooneyham said he would prioritize services for the local homeless population if he were elected. He called the city’s courtyard project, a one-stop shop where homeless people can go to access a range of services, a “good start.”

“I’d like to see somewhere where the homeless have computers to use, a place that offers help to get them ID’s,” Mooneyham said.

The annual Southern Nevada Homeless Census counted 6,083 people living in shelters and on the streets in Clark County during an annual point-in-time count in January.

Former Las Vegas parks commissioner David Lopez announced late last year his intent to run for the Ward 3 seat. Incumbent Councilman Bob Coffin hasn’t announced whether he’s seeking a third and final four-year term on the council.

“Living here, I feel like we get the same people over and over again,” Mooneyham said of the candidates for political office.

If elected, Mooneyham said he would scour the city budget to find more dollars for services that benefit seniors, veterans and mental health services, and prioritize rebuilding city infrastructure.

“I’m not promising anything. I want to look at the budget and see where the money is going,” he said.

Mooneyham works in guest services for a local casino, but wouldn’t identify which casino.

The municipal primary election will be held April 2, and if necessary, the general election is June 11. Candidates will make their runs for city offices official during a 10-day filing period that begins Jan. 22.

