Ice cream-themed bar with roof deck coming to downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2019 - 5:18 pm
 

Plans are underway to replace the formerly adjacent Beauty Bar and Don’t Tell Mama in downtown Las Vegas with two distinctly themed venues: An old-fashioned ice cream parlor and a Parisian-decorated theater room and playhouse.

The Las Vegas Planning Commission approved required permits during meetings in November and earlier this month for We All Scream and Cheap Shot, which will be operated as separate businesses by one owner, T-Breo II LLC, according to planning records.

But the two sites will also be tied together in another way: A 4,000-square-foot rooftop deck is proposed to cover both venues, located in suites 110 and 150 at 517 Fremont St., planning documents show. The deck will be accessible, however, only through the rear of We All Scream.

A representative from Corner Bar Management, the project applicant that is also behind downtown hangouts such as Commonwealth and Park on Fremont, could not be immediately reached to discuss plans. Yet documents provide details of what might soon be coming to the tourist-popular Fremont East district.

We All Scream is planned to replace Beauty Bar, which was shut down by city officials in April. It is envisioned as a 1950s-era ice cream parlor “with full service nonsensical flavored ice cream, cocktail bar and beer garden,” according to planning documents. The venue will resemble a classic drug store architecturally, with brass and dark hardwoods throughout.

An ice cream station, with a counter, will open up to passersby on busy Fremont Street, the plans show.

The project also calls for a 2,063-square-foot courtyard behind both venues, with access from either We All Scream or the alleyway, according to documents. The courtyard will feature a mobile DJ booth and airstream bar, which resembles a mobile trailer.

Cheap Shot will replace Don’t Tell Mama, the piano bar that relocated in March to Neonopolis. It is described as a theater room and playhouse with Parisian-style décor that will host two live entertainment shows per night every day of the week.

The roof deck, meanwhile, will have a DJ booth, bar, seating and dance floor, documents show.

After signing off on site plan and tavern-limited establishment permits in November, the Planning Commission on Dec. 10 approved the project’s permit for nightclub use – its final action. It was not immediately clear when the operator for We All Scream and Cheap Shot plan to open.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

