JD Vance to deliver remarks in Las Vegas this morning
Ohio Sen. JD Vance will deliver remarks Saturday, just three days before the election.
Ohio Sen. JD Vance will speak at a rally at Whitney Recreation Center in Las Vegas this morning, just three days before the Nov. 5 election.
The Republican vice presidential candidate last visited Las Vegas on Oct. 23, where he outlined the campaign’s plans for housing and immigration.
His Democratic vice presidential opponent Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is also holding campaign events in Southern Nevada.
The dual campaign events come two days after both presidential candidates held rallies in Southern Nevada on Thursday as part of the campaigns’ final push before the election.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.