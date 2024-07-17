Las Vegas City Council unanimously approves plans for LDS temple

107°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2024 - 2:08 pm
 
Updated July 17, 2024 - 5:38 pm

The Las Vegas City Council unanimously passed two items on Wednesday evening, clearing the way for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to build a temple in northwest Las Vegas.

The church plans to construct the 70,000 square foot temple on 20 acres at the southeast corner of Hickam Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive. The temple’s steeple was supposed to reach 216 into the sky. The church agreed to accept a condition to one of the items requiring that the steeple be fewer than 200 feet.

On May 14, the Las Vegas Planning Commission approved a series of planning requests related to the proposed temple by a 6-0 vote, with one abstention.

Hundreds of community members attended the planning commission meeting. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that people who live near the proposed construction site worry that increased traffic and lighting from the temple will impact their quality of life.

Contact Peter Breen at pbreen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @breenreports on X.

