Las Vegas officials highlight heat’s perils, penalties for pets

Las Vegas officials and social media “dog influencers” provide heat safety information for humans and pets and highlight the city’s recently passed animal cruelty ordinance.

In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, Dooley, 3, enjoys a "PUPSgiving" meal donated by Barx Parx at City of Henderson Animal Care and Control. The city of Las Vegas is teaming with a group of social media “dog influencers” on Tuesday to provide heat safety information for humans and pets as temperatures continue to rise in the valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The city of Las Vegas is teaming with a group of social media “dog influencers” on Tuesday to provide heat safety information for humans and pets as temperatures continue to rise in the valley.

At a 9 a.m. news conference at the Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Station 1, officials with the Departments of Public Safety and Animal Control discussed the danger that extreme heat poses for pets as well as the city’s recently passed animal cruelty ordinance.

Among other things, the law makes it illegal to tether a pet outside for more than 10 hours during a 24-hour period or at all if the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory, requires cooling devices when temperatures exceed 105 degrees and bans leaving pets in hot cars.

The social media influencers demonstrated equipment and supplies to keep pets safe in the heat.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue will also provide information about preventing common heat-caused fires.

