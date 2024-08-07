91°F
Las Vegas plan would require health card, permit for sidewalk vendors

Bertín Gonzales at his food stand Antojitos el Pueblita Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bertín Gonzales at his food stand Antojitos el Pueblita Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ward 3 Councilwoman Olivia Díaz speaks during the Las Vegas City Council at City Hall on W ...
Ward 3 Councilwoman Olivia Díaz speaks during the Las Vegas City Council at City Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Jonathon Foulks pleads his case for a lower fine assessed by code enforcement before the Las Ve ...
Las Vegas homeowner says penalties for illegal short-term rental ‘too steep’
An aerial view of the shuttered Badlands golf course, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. ( ...
Las Vegas owes $30M in back interest in Badlands case, judge rules
Former U.S. Rep. Shelley Berkley, left, candidate for Las Vegas mayor speaks during a debate w ...
Badlands case takes center stage at Las Vegas mayoral candidates debate
Kelvin Watson, Las Vegas-Clark County Library District Executive Director, speaks at the first ...
Ethics commission to render opinion on complaint against Library District head
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2024 - 4:06 pm
 
Updated August 7, 2024 - 4:53 pm

Sidewalk vendors would be required to have a health permit, health card and a business license certificate under a new bill proposed by Las Vegas City Council.

Sidewalk vendors are defined as any person who sells food, beverage or merchandise from a public sidewalk or pedestrian path.

This bill, sponsored by Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, would not apply to food trucks as they fall under the definition of mobile food vendors, according to the city’s municipal code.

According to the proposed bill, sidewalk vendors are not allowed to operate within 500 feet of a special event designated by city council.

Sidewalk vendors are not allowed to sell within 1,000 feet of a gaming establishment, a pedestrian mall or the Downtown Entertainment Overlay District, which is a part of downtown that the city intends to redevelop for commercial use.

Vendors cannot operate withing 1,000 feet of a school during school hours.

For those violating the ordinance, they face fines of up to $1,000 and a misdemeanor charge.

Senate Bill 92, which emerged from the 2023 Nevada legislative session, required all municipalities within Clark County and Washoe County to enact ordinances on sidewalk vendors.

Las Vegas’ proposed ordinance comes after Henderson and North Las Vegas passed their own ordinances.

Most notably, Henderson’s ordinances are the most strict, preventing any sidewalk vendor from operating at one location for more than 30 minutes at a time.

Las Vegas is set to vote on the ordinance on Aug. 21.

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com.

