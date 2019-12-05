49°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas

Mansion 54 in Las Vegas gets 6 months reprieve after violations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2019 - 6:52 pm
 

The new operator of Mansion 54, the site of the historic Hartland Mansion, was given a six-month test run by Las Vegas policymakers on Wednesday to manage the event venue in accord with city rules following a string of problems at the property.

John Cartoscelli, who previously held a minority stake in Mansion54, LLC and is now full owner of Mansion Fifty-Four Las Vegas, LLC, vowed to stay clear of the business violations that had for the past year plagued the event venue on Sixth Street, just east of Las Vegas Boulevard.

On Nov. 14, Mansion54 LLC surrendered temporary business licenses it had been granted less than a year earlier, in anticipation that the city would suspend those licenses “due to chronic operational issues,” according to Deputy Planning Director Mary McElhone.

City staff had been prepared to recommend permanent denial of those licenses to the City Council, she said.

Mansion 54, renamed after Hartland Mansion was sold in September 2018, has had a slew of issues since opening last December. It allowed street parking, held unauthorized public events, served alcohol without permits and and sold tickets to an illegal marijuana-themed event in September where consumption occurred on the premises, according to McElhone.

Cartoscelli stepped forward Wednesday seeking a temporary general banquet license to continue operations, saying he had no management responsibility under previous operators as he pledged to be a good city partner.

“We’re serious about complying to the rules,” he said, adding they were “reasonable” and should have been followed.

The City Council approved the temporary license but attached a long list of conditions including that noise not be audible beyond the property line, no public events or nightclub activities without a special event permit and that two security personnel be hired to ensure street parking no longer occurs.

An 1,800-square-foot cinder-block house on the property, which city officials say has become an eyesore, must also be demolished before the council reviews Cartoscelli’s license again in six months.

“This is a difficult item for me because ever since I came on board as a new council person I’ve been hearing about Mansion 54 and not in a good way,” Councilwoman Olivia Diaz said of the property in her district. “There have been some bright spots but most of the information that I have been receiving has not been flattering.”

Still, she said she also weighed what might happen if the mansion were to be vacant when deciding whether to give Cartoscelli an opportunity.

Mansion 54 advertises its space for weddings, anniversaries, business events, private parties and receptions. It changed hands on Sept. 10, 2018, from Garry Hart to Epic Venues LLC, which was listed Wednesday as the owner in state business records.

The site’s history in Las Vegas runs deep: Scenes for the movie “Casino” were filmed there and it has attracted stars such as Ginger Rogers, Willie Nelson, Engelbert Humperdinck and Michael Jackson.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - VIDEO
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - VIDEO
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
THE LATEST
In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Derick Rainey takes a vape break outside the Las Vegas Conve ...
Vaping in Las Vegas parks may soon be illegal
By / RJ

Councilman Brian Knudsen said the idea behind the is to listen to constituents who seek smoke-free parks and to respond to the meteoric rise of vaping among young people.