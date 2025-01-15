New housing project proposed on Badlands golf course clears hurdle

A company set to purchase the defunct Badlands golf course presented its vision to the city of Las Vegas to develop 1,480 upscale residential homes on the land.

People line up to give their time in support of a speaker against a proposed housing development at the former Badlands golf course during a meeting of the Las Vegas Planning Commission on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Christian Spaulding speaks against a proposed housing development at the former Badlands golf course during a meeting of the Las Vegas Planning Commission on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People line up to speak against a proposed housing development at the former Badlands golf course during a meeting of the Las Vegas Planning Commission on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Stephanie Gronauer, representing home developer Lennar, speaks before the Las Vegas Planning Commission about a proposed housing development at the former Badlands golf course on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Residents of Queensridge and others listen to a representative of home developer Lennar speak before the Las Vegas Planning Commission about a proposed housing development at the former Badlands golf course on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Julie Slack speaks against a proposed housing development at the former Badlands golf course during a meeting of the Las Vegas Planning Commission on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Stephanie Gronauer, representing home developer Lennar, speaks before the Las Vegas Planning Commission about a proposed housing development at the former Badlands golf course on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People stand up to speak against the speaks a proposed housing development at the former Badlands golf course during a meeting of the Las Vegas Planning Commission on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An aerial view of the shuttered Badlands Golf Course clubhouse, front, the Queensridge towers, right, and Suncoast hotel-casino, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A home construction company set to purchase the defunct Badlands golf course on Tuesday night presented its vision to the city of Las Vegas to develop 1,480 upscale residential homes on the 250 acres of land.

Las Vegas’ Planning Commission then unanimously approved land-use entitlements, an early step that pushes forward Lennar Homes’ proposal.

The meeting was attended by a large crowd of neighboring residents who spoke against the project, at least as it’s proposed, during a lengthy public comment period.

Concerns cited by the residents were the project’s size, overcrowded schools in the area, views, traffic and the manner in which the applications were filed.

The Planning Commission provides direction to the City Council on the city’s master plan and zoning.

The proposal next moves to the seven-member council.

Badlands owner supports project

The land, in the west Las Vegas Valley near Alta Drive and South Rampart Boulevard, is currently owned by EHB Cos., but it’s slated to switch hands as part of a tentative settlement expected to cost the city of Las Vegas $636 million.

The city and EHB have been embroiled in an eight-year legal battle.

Multiple judges, including the Nevada Supreme Court, have sided with the company and its CEO, prominent Las Vegas developer Yohan Lowie.

Four lawsuits alleged that the city essentially “took” the land by not allowing Lowie to build an expansive housing project after he bought the golf course in 2015.

Under the agreement, the city would sell the land to Lennar for $350 million and pay EHB $286 million to settle three ongoing lawsuits, $1 million more than courts have already awarded.

The city last year paid $64 million to resolve the fourth lawsuit.

On Tuesday, attorney Jim Leavitt, who represents EHB, endorsed Lennar’s project.

“We strongly support Lennar’s application,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt said that “perhaps for the first time in the past eight years of litigation,” EHB agrees with the city staff’s recommendation to approve the project.

EHB signed Lennar’s land entitlements applications.

Tuesday’s agenda items include a list of 25 conditions Lennar has to meet set by the departments of planning and public works, and the fire department.

‘It will tie together’

Attorney Stephanie Gronauer, who represents Lennar, showcased conceptual renderings of what the homes could look like.

She addressed concerns she said Queensridge neighborhood residents brought up last week during a private meeting.

Those residents, who live adjacent to the golf course, had also opposed Lowie’s plans.

Gronauer noted that Lennar was only building half the homes allowed under the land’s zoning.

She said Lennar would attempt to blend the new homes to the Queensridge aesthetic while maintaining separation.

“It will tie together and they will live together as if you don’t know the difference,” she said. “But they will be two separate communities.”

Lennar will pay for studies to affirm the project’s feasibility, Gronauer said.

Planning Commissioner Trinity Schlottman said that Lennar “didn’t max us out” with the number of homes they could’ve proposed building.

“(That) shows me that they’re not out just trying to maximize profits on this particular property and they’re trying to bring something that will fit overall with the existing community,” Schlottman said.

Gronauer said Lennar would begin construction on the golf course as soon as it’s allowed.

“A lot of sensitivity went into this plan,” she said.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.