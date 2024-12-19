Timeline of the Badlands legal saga

A look at the nearly decade-long legal battle between the city of Las Vegas and a developer blocked from building an expansive housing development on the defunct Badlands Golf Club.

The fight over the future of the former Badlands Golf Club that has gone on for nearly a decade may be nearing an end, though that possibility has been raised before.

Here is a look at significant dates in the longrunning battle.

October 1995: Badlands Golf Club opens with 27 holes on a course designed by pro golfer and golf course architect Johnny Miller.

September 2015: EHB Cos., the developer behind the upscale Tivoli Village retail center, confirms it purchased the Badlands golf course but doesn’t disclose plans for the property.

November 2015: The developer submits an application for a general plan amendment, rezoning, and site development plan to the city for a January Planning Commission meeting.

December 2015: A group of homeowners in the upscale Queensridge development, which weaves through the Badlands course, files a lawsuit that named three limited liability companies that own segments of the course and are controlled by EHB Cos.

Between Jan. 12, 2016, and July 12, 2016: Las Vegas Planning Commission votes five separate times to delay the application to a later meeting.

Oct. 18, 2016: A divided Planning Commission approved 720 units at the eastern edge of the course, a fraction of the more than 2,500 housing units that were proposed.

November 2016: EHB Cos. withdraws its application for the portion of the development the commission didn’t sign off on.

Nov. 16, 2016: The Las Vegas City Council delays taking action on the residential development proposal after a nearly eight-hour discussion on the subject. Mayor Carolyn Goodman urged compromise between the developer and the Queensridge homeowners’ association.

December 2016: The Badlands golf course ceases operation.

Feb. 14, 2017: The Planning Commission votes in favor of a 61-lot subdivision for the course. The next day, the City Council approved a dramatically scaled-back proposal for 435 for-sale condominiums at the course’s eastern edge. Goodman voices concern about “piecemeal” development, and said she wants to see a comprehensive development proposal for the rest of the shuttered course.

March 22, 2017: District Court judge dismisses Queensridge homeowners’ lawsuit over EHB Cos. development plans.

April 4, 2017: Councilman Bob Beers and challenger Steve Seroka emerge the top two candidates in the municipal primary, in a race where the Badlands issue fueled the rhetoric and spending.

May 2017: EHB Cos. submits new plans to the city, to develop a boutique hotel, more than 2,000 multifamily units and 65 homes.

June 13, 2017: Steve Seroka triumphs in the city’s general election, ousting Bob Beers to become the new Ward 2 councilman.

June 21, 2017: The City Council votes down a series of measures that would have allowed 61 homes on 34 of the course’s acres, and delayed voting on the larger development agreement. EHB Cos. CEO Yohan Lowie threatened to turn off the water at the closed course, withdraw the plans and sell the land.

June 2017: The water is turned off at the closed golf course.

August 2017: The City Council shoots down the latest plans.

March 26, 2018: EHB Cos. files federal lawsuit against councilmen Steve Seroka and Bob Coffin, claiming bias and a violation of the company’s 14th Amendment rights.

April 20, 2018: EHB Cos. files suit over city’s actions affecting 17-acre section of the course, the third lawsuit filed against the city in a month.

Dec. 21, 2018: Federal judge dismisses EHB Cos. lawsuit against Seroka and Coffin. He refuses to reconsider the ruling on May 2, 2018.

March 4, 2019: Seroka abruptly resigns in face of signature drive for a recall against him.

May 24, 2019: Nevada Supreme Court declines to intervene in litigation between EHB Cos. and the city involving a 35-acre section of the course.

June 2019: Victoria Seaman, an outspoken critic of the city’s handling of the Badlands controversy, elected to Seroka’s former Ward 2 seat.

Oct. 28, 2021: District Court judge orders city to pay EHB Cos. $34.1 million for 35-acre portion of the course.

Nov. 17, 2021: City votes to appeal judgment over the 35-acre portion of the course.

Aug. 2, 2022: Negotiations for a potential $64 million settlement between the city and EHB for all four lawsuits break down a day before the deal was set for discussion at City Hall.

Nov. 30, 2022: District Court judge rules city owes EHB Cos. nearly $48 million over 17-acre section of course.

Aug. 14, 2023: District Court judge rules EHB Cos. is entitled to $141 million for a 65-acre portion of the course.

April 18, 2024: Nevada Supreme Court upholds $48 million award against the city in case involving a 35-acre section of the golf course. The city pays the award.

July 2024: City Manager Mike Janssen warns City Council that the city could incur losses of more than $500 million if the city’s losing streak in court continues.

Aug. 21, 2024: City Council approves spending another $500,000 to outside lawyers aiding city attorneys related to the Badlands case.

Sept. 4, 2024: City Council votes to appeal ruling on 17-acre portion, as costs balloon to $80 million counting attorney fees and back interest,

Dec. 18, 2024: City Council votes unanimously to approve a non-binding agreement with EHB Cos. in which the city would purchase the defunct golf course for $636 million and sell it to Lennar Homes for $350 million, leaving the remaining $286 million for EHB Cos., settling all legal claims