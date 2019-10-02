Protest expected over proposed Las Vegas homeless camping ban

The proposed ordinance, which was to be introduced on Wednesday, would make it illegal to camp or sleep downtown or in residential areas if shelter beds are available.

Advocates for the homeless and affordable housing were expected to gather outside Las Vegas City Hall on Wednesday morning to protest a proposed ordinance that would make it illegal to camp or sleep downtown or in residential areas if shelter beds are available.

The proposed ordinance, which is being introduced Wednesday at the Las Vegas City Council meeting, will not be up for public discussion until Oct.14.

It’s mean to target the influx of homeless people camping downtown and other residential areas, which has spurred public health and sanitation concerns, particularly near businesses and places where food is processed, officials said.

Under the bill, it would be a misdemeanor to camp or sleep in the public right of way, such as a sidewalk, when there are beds or spaces free at the city’s Courtyard Homeless Resource Center or other nonprofit service providers within the so-called Corridor of Hope just north of downtown, according to the city.

A similar bill was killed by city officials a year ago that would have made it illegal for people to sit and camp within 1,000 feet of a food processing facility. The new proposal is more stringent, requiring 500 feet of separation.

Opponents of the ordinance say it is an attempt to criminalize the homeless.

“I can’t see anyway that an ordinance like this could be enforced fairly if it is even enforceable at all. The problems southern Nevada and its homeless community members are facing cannot be solved with punitive policies, and criminalization is not a substitute for housing or services,” said Sherrie Royster, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada.

Since the ordinance was announced last week, more than 300 individuals and organizations have joined a coalition opposing the bill, according to the ACLU of Nevada.

Some protesters planned to wear green — the favorite color of Gail Sacco, a lifelong homeless advocate in Las Vegas who often butted heads with the city — to the City Council meeting. In 2006, Sacco, who died in August, and the ACLU filed a lawsuit asking a federal judge to strike down a City of Las Vegas ordinance that made it illegal to feed the homeless in city parks.

Former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president, was expected to attend the protest, ACLU of Nevada spokesman Wesley Juhl said.

Some homeless advocates say the ordinance is a moot point, as there are about 1,800 emergency shelter beds in Clark County that are often at or near capacity. Ninety-one percent of them were full the night of the county’s annual homeless census in January.

LaLo Montoya, political director of of Make the Road Nevada, a nonprofit advocacy group for immigrant and working class communities, said Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who proposed the ordinance, should show leadership by addressing the housing crisis and focus on bringing more tools and resources to invest in affordable housing. He said the propsed ordinance “strips our communities most in need of their dignity.”

In a tweet on Monday, Goodman said the new ordinance was designed to help direct people to the city’s Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, on Foremaster Lane and North Las Vegas Boulevard, and other existing nonprofit services to connect those in need and help break the cycle of homelessness.”

“The city believes the ordinance will be a benefit to the homeless population, while at the same time protecting the health and safety of the entire community,” she wrote. “The city has always demonstrated compassion for the needs of the growing homeless population, understanding the public safety of everyone is a top priority.”

