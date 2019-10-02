60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas

Protest expected over proposed Las Vegas homeless camping ban

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2019 - 9:05 am
 

Advocates for the homeless and affordable housing were expected to gather outside Las Vegas City Hall on Wednesday morning to protest a proposed ordinance that would make it illegal to camp or sleep downtown or in residential areas if shelter beds are available.

The proposed ordinance, which is being introduced Wednesday at the Las Vegas City Council meeting, will not be up for public discussion until Oct.14.

It’s mean to target the influx of homeless people camping downtown and other residential areas, which has spurred public health and sanitation concerns, particularly near businesses and places where food is processed, officials said.

Under the bill, it would be a misdemeanor to camp or sleep in the public right of way, such as a sidewalk, when there are beds or spaces free at the city’s Courtyard Homeless Resource Center or other nonprofit service providers within the so-called Corridor of Hope just north of downtown, according to the city.

A similar bill was killed by city officials a year ago that would have made it illegal for people to sit and camp within 1,000 feet of a food processing facility. The new proposal is more stringent, requiring 500 feet of separation.

Opponents of the ordinance say it is an attempt to criminalize the homeless.

“I can’t see anyway that an ordinance like this could be enforced fairly if it is even enforceable at all. The problems southern Nevada and its homeless community members are facing cannot be solved with punitive policies, and criminalization is not a substitute for housing or services,” said Sherrie Royster, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada.

Since the ordinance was announced last week, more than 300 individuals and organizations have joined a coalition opposing the bill, according to the ACLU of Nevada.

Some protesters planned to wear green — the favorite color of Gail Sacco, a lifelong homeless advocate in Las Vegas who often butted heads with the city — to the City Council meeting. In 2006, Sacco, who died in August, and the ACLU filed a lawsuit asking a federal judge to strike down a City of Las Vegas ordinance that made it illegal to feed the homeless in city parks.

Former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president, was expected to attend the protest, ACLU of Nevada spokesman Wesley Juhl said.

Some homeless advocates say the ordinance is a moot point, as there are about 1,800 emergency shelter beds in Clark County that are often at or near capacity. Ninety-one percent of them were full the night of the county’s annual homeless census in January.

LaLo Montoya, political director of of Make the Road Nevada, a nonprofit advocacy group for immigrant and working class communities, said Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who proposed the ordinance, should show leadership by addressing the housing crisis and focus on bringing more tools and resources to invest in affordable housing. He said the propsed ordinance “strips our communities most in need of their dignity.”

In a tweet on Monday, Goodman said the new ordinance was designed to help direct people to the city’s Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, on Foremaster Lane and North Las Vegas Boulevard, and other existing nonprofit services to connect those in need and help break the cycle of homelessness.”

“The city believes the ordinance will be a benefit to the homeless population, while at the same time protecting the health and safety of the entire community,” she wrote. “The city has always demonstrated compassion for the needs of the growing homeless population, understanding the public safety of everyone is a top priority.”

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - Video
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - Video
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
THE LATEST
Safe Nest CEO Liz Ortenburger at her office in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Richard Br ...
Las Vegas might prosecute domestic violence without gun provision
By / RJ

The Las Vegas City Council will consider prosecuting misdemeanor domestic violence cases under a new city code that would not ban those convicted of the crime from possessing firearms, in order to avoid having to hold jury trials for the offense.

A March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook moniker on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in ...
Facebook tightens political ad rules, but loopholes remain
By Barbara Ortutay The Associated Press

Facebook is tightening its rules around political advertising ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, acknowledging previous misuse. But it’s not clear if it will be enough to stop bad actors from abusing its system.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks to a reporter after a ...
Dem hopefuls spend big to draw small-dollar donors — or drop out
By Brian Slodysko The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock was told how he could qualify for the next presidential debate, but it didn’t make much sense: Spend $60. Attract a $1 donor. And repeat, maybe thousands of times.