Who gets paid the most at the city of Las Vegas?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2024 - 6:00 am
 
Las Vegas fire fighters have some of the highest salaries in the city (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)
Who are the top paid employees at the City of Las Vegas?

Employees in the city’s fire and jail operations made up nearly 40 percent of the city’s payroll last year.

The highest earner was firefighter paramedic Mark Saragosa, who earned more than $281,000, city records show. About 63 percent of that included overtime pay.

The second-highest paid employee is Battalion Chief James Suarez, who took home about $266,303.

More than 21 percent of the city’s 4,400-plus employees earned six figures, the records show.

Here are the other top earners at the city last year:

— Chief Financial Officer Gary Ameling: $257,376

— Emergency Medical Services Field Coordinator Collin Sears: $244,492

— Fire Captain Timothy Velasquez: $240,230

— Deputy City Marshal Enrique Ortiz: $239,741

— City Manager Mike Janssen: $238,937

— Deputy City Manager Tim Hacker: $230,047

— Fire Captain Devin Contreras: $228,307

