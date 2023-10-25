74°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Politics and Government

Making street vendors legit: State task force starts its work

'Safe Sidewalk Vending' task force holds first meeting
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2023 - 7:18 pm
 
Updated October 25, 2023 - 7:14 pm
The first meeting of the Secretary of State’s Task Force on Safe Sidewalk Vending was held Tu ...
The first meeting of the Secretary of State’s Task Force on Safe Sidewalk Vending was held Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (Ricardo Torres-Cortez / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

For about a quarter century, Teodora Tepetzi has sold a variety of street foods and bouquets of flowers on Las Vegas street corners, wishing but never fully imagining that her business would some day be legal.

Tepetzi is one of nine members of the Secretary of State’s Task Force on Safe Sidewalk Vending, created by a Nevada law that legalized sidewalk vending earlier this year.

As the city of Las Vegas and Clark County continue to iron out the details of ordinances that will regulate the practice, the task force held its first meeting Tuesday.

The task force that comprises local and state officials, law enforcement and food vendors is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the law and is tasked with providing updates to future legislatures.

During the first meeting, the heads of the business license departments of Las Vegas and Clark County made presentations on where their ordinance proposals stand.

The county’s director of business licensing, Vincent Queano, holds a seat on the task force.

The committee provided its own input to the local officials.

Tepetzi questioned proposed distance requirements that would keep vendors away from locations including brick-and-mortar eateries and public parks.

Noting that many vendors make a living working out of parks, she recommended the local jurisdictions to reconsider some of those restrictions.

The Clark County Commission earlier this month approved an ordinance that will keep vendors 1,500 feet away from Strip attractions and Allegiant Stadium. The county is currently compiling input it received from the community, as it drafts a second ordinance that will include other rules and restrictions.

Queano said county regulations could be voted on as early as January.

Meanwhile, the city of Las Vegas is conducting a business impact statement and has introduced proposals that could make it into its own ordinance, which can be voted on as early as late December, said Darcy Adelbai-Hurd, the city’s business licensing manager.

Those include business license fees and additional distance requirements. The Southern Nevada Health District will regulate vendors at both jurisdictions and inspect sanitary conditions.

The city and the county have been working to educate vendors about the upcoming regulations, holding town halls, including one the city of Las Vegas hosted later Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police Department has been handing out pamphlets to vendors explaining the rules, Lt. Beth Schmidt said. She’s also a task force member.

The task force is Tepetzi’s first involvement on a government board, something she credits to destiny.

“I’ve been learning, and day by day, I’ll improve to better represent my vendor colleagues,” she said in Spanish.

While she’s pushing for changes, she said that she understands the rules will be set and that she will fully obey them.

Tepetzi has taken risks by selling food illegally for nearly 25 years, because it’s her job, it’s her patrimony and she has to buy food and pay rent, she said.

It’s an honorable career, she said.

“We have to keep moving forward and we’re not going to pause regardless of restrictions,” she said. “We will continue to succeed.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Harvey Munford, beloved legislator and educator, dies at 83
Harvey Munford, beloved legislator and educator, dies at 83
2
Teacher gets $150K settlement from CCSD after spat with school board member
Teacher gets $150K settlement from CCSD after spat with school board member
3
Colorado River system safe — for now, say officials
Colorado River system safe — for now, say officials
4
Trump to bring campaign to Las Vegas
Trump to bring campaign to Las Vegas
5
‘Welcome to Little Ethiopia’: Clark County’s 1st official cultural district inaugurated
‘Welcome to Little Ethiopia’: Clark County’s 1st official cultural district inaugurated
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., Chair of the Republican Conference, left, nominates Rep. Mike John ...
‘The people’s House is back in business’: Mike Johnson elected speaker
By Lisa Mascaro, Stephen Groves, Farnoush Amiri and Kevin Freking The Associated Press

The congressman from Louisiana swept on the first ballot with support from all Republicans anxious to put the past weeks of tumult behind and get on with the business of governing.

More stories
Coming soon to Las Vegas: Licensed street food vendors
Coming soon to Las Vegas: Licensed street food vendors
Commissioners ban sidewalk vending near resort casinos
Commissioners ban sidewalk vending near resort casinos
Sidewalk vendors voice concerns over proposed restrictions, fees
Sidewalk vendors voice concerns over proposed restrictions, fees
Clark County wants to hear from you about street food vendors
Clark County wants to hear from you about street food vendors
Commissioners to vote on street vendor law Tuesday
Commissioners to vote on street vendor law Tuesday
Ticketed drivers continue to get breaks in court despite law change
Ticketed drivers continue to get breaks in court despite law change