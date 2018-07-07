Nevada likely insulated from possible action on Roe v. Wade

President Donald Trump is set to announce his nominee to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the U.S. Supreme Court, and the issue of women’s reproductive rights looms large over the decision.

President Donald Trump is set to announce his nominee to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the U.S. Supreme Court, and the issue of women’s reproductive rights looms large over the decision.

But while talks of the high court potentially overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade case swirl in the wake of Kennedy’s retirement, political observers and legal experts say that Nevada should be insulated from any such a move.

“I think we’re in sort of a unique position for a state, really,” said Ian Bartrum, a constitutional law professor at UNLV.

Nevada law

Should Roe be overturned, Bartrum said, the most likely outcome is that the decision to outlaw or allow abortions will be left to individual states.

Nevada voters settled that position nearly three decades ago.

“For the states that want to allow abortions, Roe is not relevant,” said David Orentlicher, a constitutional law professor at UNLV. “But for those who want to ban abortions, Roe has been very significant.”

In 1990, Nevadans voted to approve — by 63.5-36.5 percent margin — Question 7, which codified a statute that allows abortions within the first 24 weeks of pregnancy, effectively etching the Roe decision into state law.

That law can only be changed or removed by another vote of the people.

“I think it does a good job of insulating the law from whatever the court does,” Bartrum said.

That is what organizers of the 1990 petition hoped it would do.

Mylan Hawkins, who helped coordinate the campaign nearly three decades ago, said that enshrining Roe into state law was strongest option they had.

“We banked on exactly this happening some time, where Roe was going to be challenged at the Supreme Court level. That someday we would have a president like the current one, who would seek to overturn it,” Hawkins said.

But in order to impact Nevada’s law, the Supreme Court would have to make a “surprising” decision, Orentlicher said.

“They would have to not only overturn Roe, but also say that a fetus is a person and say that states have to apply their bans on killings to have to apply to a fetus as well,” he said. “That is such a stretch.”

“It will be controversial enough to give states the freedom to restrict abortion,” he added.

‘Complicated issue’

Question 7 can only be changed if it to be changed if it appears on the ballot, either by the state Legislature or by gathering signatures equal to 10 percent of the number of people who voted in the most recent statewide election. Petitions for the 2018 ballot needed more than 112,000 signatures to qualify.

Past efforts to change the state law have come short of that, most recently in 2012.

But Bartrum, the UNLV law professor, said that if the high court does overturn Roe v. Wade and the later Planned Parenthood vs. Casey, which strengthened abortion protections, he expects a flood of momentum from anti-abortion groups.

“I have no doubt that, were Casey and Roe overturned, that you would have immediate activity in Nevada and every other state to try and get a measure passed outlawing abortion,” Bartrum said.

And recently, Nevada Attorney General and Republican nominee for governor Adam Laxalt has found himself in the middle of such talks. In March, Laxalt signed onto an amicus brief defending a Texas law that bans a common form of abortion used in the second trimester.

Last month, Laxalt was asked by a Reno television station if he would put forth a referendum to undo Question 7.

“We are going to look into it,” Laxalt said.

Laxalt’s campaign has contended that his comments were taken out of context and that he has “zero interest” in undoing Question 7. (You can see the raw video of the interview here).

Still, Hawkins said she’s “not yet” worried about her work on that 1990 referendum being undone, and believes that should it make it’s way back to voters it would pass by a similar or even larger margin than the 27-point victory seen in 1990.

“This is a complicated issue,” she said, “but it isn’t something that should be taken lightly.”

